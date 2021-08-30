Il Vescovado – For Joe Manganiello and Sofia Vergara a romantic weekend between Ravello and Scala [FOTO]

Saturday night between Ravello and Scala for the actors Joe Manganiello and Sofia Vergara. The two spouses, after Positano, have the City of Music to continue their holiday on the Amalfi Coast, where, on July 4th, they celebrated their fifth wedding anniversary.

Manganiello (with clear Italian origins) is known for the role of Flash Thompson, Peter’s love rival, in “Spiderman“(2002) by Sam Raimi. Later he took part in numerous productions, obtaining brief appearances in television series such as Las Vegas, CSI: Crime scene, Close to Home – Justice at any cost, How I meet your mother And I know NoTORIous. In 2017, he plays villain Deathstrokein an after-credits scene in the film Justice League. Sofía Vergara is best known for her role as Gloria Delgado-Pritchett in the television series Modern Family.

Stationed at the Belmon d Hotel Caruso, last night the Manganiello couple enjoyed an aperitif in the lounge in Piazza Vescovado, preferring the “Al San Domingo” bar.

Welcomed by the host Luigi Schiavo (in the photo), heir to the tradition of hospitality that belonged to the unforgettable father Fernando, the Manganiellos have chosen two of the drinlk of the accurate list drawn up by bartender Fernando Schiavo.

For dinner, Manganiello’s let themselves be tempted by the kitchen of the famous trattoria “From Lorenzo” to Scala, enjoying the chef’s fish-based cuisine Gerardo Apicella and mom Anna Maria, with Lorenzo And LucaApicella who pampered the two famous guests in the dining room. Visibly satisfied, before leaving the venue, pomettando the return, they did not give up posing for the souvenir photo.