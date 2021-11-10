Il Vescovado – Minori, Michela Proto Doctor of Medicine. The thought of mother Giulia

A smile exactly one month after the tragic and unacceptable death of her mother. Yesterday’s, however Michela Proto Maiori, it was a day full of emotions.

The achievement of the master’s degree in Medicine and Surgery at Federico II in Naples, is dedicated to his mother, the teacher Giulia Grieco, who died on September 9, at the age of 58, from complications following a trivial surgery.

“Familial hypercholesterolemia in children and adolescents, from diagnosis to dietary and drug therapy” is the title of the experimental paper in Pediatrics discussed by the beautiful and talented student of Minori who found the strength to complete the long-standing course of study in difficulty from his mother.

For the occasion, Michela received a message of praise from the mayor Royal Andrea: “Dear Michela, it is the day of your medical degree, a day therefore important and full of happiness. A happiness that, I am sure, you will share with your dear teacher Giulia, your mother, who is particularly close to you today even if apparently she is not there. Indeed, an even greater happiness because it consolidates a bond of love destined to last forever, to remain in your life as an indissoluble model and reference. I too, as a representative of the whole community of Minori but also as a person and as a friend, would like to join you and all your family for this great satisfaction, and participate with you in what is not just a memory of Giulia, but rather the sense of a living presence that will not fail, and that will certainly guide your professional and human journey. Best wishes, Michela, for this goal that you have reached for yourself and for the people to whom you extend your affection and who love you, Giulia first of all ».

And we of the Vescovado also wish Dr. Michela Proto, among the best energies of our territory, the best personal and professional successes.