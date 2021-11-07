Il Volo, for Ignazio Boschetto, love with Ana Paula Guedes and a weakness for Anne Hathaway – Corriere dell’Umbria





Ignazio Boschetto is one of the components of The flight, the Italian tenor group very famous also abroad. With him as well Piero Barone and Gianluca Ginoble. Born in 1994, Boschetto was born on 4 October in Bologna, under the zodiac sign of Libra. THE parents of Sicilian origin I’m Catherine, a pizza maker, and Vittorio, a bricklayer. The latter died in March 2021, just on the eve of his participation as guest in Sanremo.





The boy in that circumstance chose to anyway take the stage together with his colleagues and friends even if with a broken heart. The debut came at age 15 on the small screen in the talent show I leave you a song, a program that completely changed his life. There, in fact, he met Piero Barone and Gianluca Ginoble, with whom he formed the de The flight.





Between curiosity on his account, the singer of Il Volo has lost a whopping 35 kg during adolescence: thanks to a personal trainer began to practice physical activity and to follow a healthy and balanced diet.





One of his passions is the football, in fact the singer is a great one Juventus fan. During an old interview he confessed to having a weak for Anne Hathaway. In the past he had an important history with Alessandra Di Marzio. Then the rumors about an alleged flirtation with the showgirl Roberta Morise, never confirmed by the two. La Morise later came out of the closet announcing being engaged to the young entrepreneur Giulio Fratini. Ignazio Boschetto at the moment he is engaged to Ana Paula Guedes, a 25-year-old Brazilian dancer who works, as a professional dancer, on the program Dança dos Famosos, a kind of South American Dancing with the Stars. Boschetto, together with his colleagues from Il Volo, is among the guests of very true, broadcast on Sunday 7 November.



