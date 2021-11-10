Ilaria Spada and Kim Rossi Stuart: third child on the way

Ilaria Spada is pregnant: expecting the third child from Kim Rossi Stuart. The announcement of the actress arrived on the pages of the weekly F. “I thought I was not good with children, they scared me – Ilaria admitted – As long as there was a turning point in my life, or rather two. The management of the Zecchino d’oro. There I discovered how much I like children … The second when my granddaughter was born. I’m crazy … “. The meeting with Kim Rossi Stuart took place at the home of Caterina Balivo: “After a month and a half I was pregnant with Ettore. For what we felt it was even too much to wait a month and a half ”.