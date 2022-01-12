ILBE lists its shares on Euronext Growth in Paris

specializes in the production of media content and opts for the pace of the Parisian listing after two years of constant growth (in 2020, turnover reached 120.7 million euros, EBIT 22.8 million and net profit at 19.5 million).

With this decision, ILBE aims to increase its visibility in the financial community (French and international), thus landing in the media universe of Paris in order to take advantage of new opportunities and link one’s name to new partners. In addition, it will work to increase the liquidity of its common stock by entering into a liquidity contract.

Andrea Iervolino (in the picture) commented: “The expectations and needs of consumers for video content continue to evolve and technology is transforming production, from delivery to consumption of video products. The crisis due to Covid has been a real catalyst in this regard. OTT platforms and social media for video content they have seen their audience skyrocket. This context opens up new growth opportunities for the ILBE group, whose productions are mainly intended for streaming platforms, but also focused on innovative high quality short content formats. 2 In addition to traditional productions, ILBE has the know-how to produce innovative audiovisual content and provide associated services to its partners. In this regard, the animated film Arctic Justice is a case in point. Released in US cinemas in 2019, it has since become one of the three most viewed titles on Netflix US during the lockdown period. Following this success, we have accelerated our news re short content productions (spin-off of the same film) Arctic Friends and Puffins with Johnny Depp which from 20 September 2020 will be distributed in over 80 countries on Apple TV and Amazon Prime. Regarding the operation, Andrea Iervolino added: “As reported in the consolidated interim financial statements at 30 June 2021, with a backlog of approximately 44 million euros and projects under development for approximately 349 million euros over the next three years (2022-2024 ), we are well positioned to be able to accelerate our development internationally. This secondary listing in Paris denotes our desire to attract new investors who will be able to participate in the future growth of the group, thanks to a market that has grown in importance in Europe in recent We believe that our company will benefit from the burgeoning French Media & Entertainment sector, in particular by partnering with companies we consider comparable and thus reaching a new community of investors who are very receptive to our business. ILBE is ready to take the next step in its development by making leveraging a large ecosystem of internal talents and external partners. We welcome all of ours future shareholders “.