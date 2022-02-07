ILBE: the film ‘DAKOTA’ will be released on April 1st in the USA

Samuel Goldwyn Films acquired from WWPS the US distribution rights to the family adventure film “Dakota” produced by Iervolino & Lady Bacardi Entertainment (“ILBE”), the production company of Andrea Iervolino and Monika Bacardi.

The film will be released in theaters starting in April 1, 2022 and to follow on the platform.

“Dakota” stars Abbie Cornish (“Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”, “Limitless”, “Geostorm”), Lola Sultan (Netflix’s “Yes Day”, “Bernie the Dolphin” franchise), William Baldwin (“Backdraft” , “Sliver”), Patrick Muldoon (“The Comeback Trail”, “Starship Troopers”) and Tim Rozon (“Surreal Estate”, “Wynonna Earp”).

The film was directed by Kirk Harris; produced by Andrea Iervolino, Monika Bacardi, Danielle Maloni and Marty Poole and written by Johnny Harrington (“Dead Awake”).

In the film, single and recently widowed mother Kate Sanders (Abbie Cornish) lives on the family farm in Georgia with her daughter Alex (Lola Sultan). Life on the farm is a challenge and things get complicated when the Dakota Fighting Dog arrives at their front door delivered by Sergeant CJ Malcolm (Tim Rozon). CJ is keeping a promise made to his friend and fellow Afghanistan veteran Marine Clay Sanders (Kate’s late husband and Alex’s father) to take Dakota to their home if he dies. Kate spends her time between the farm and the volunteer fire department management. Dakota watches over the family and becomes a local hero who helps around town. Dakota and Alex’s grandfather (William Baldwin) have a special bond. Meanwhile, the local sheriff (Patrick Muldoon) knows an old, long-buried secret, namely that the Sander Farm is valuable and has pressured Kate to sell it. The sheriff will stop at nothing to get his hands on their land. With the help of daughter Alex and Alex’s new best friend Dakota, Kate realizes the true value of the farm. Dakota teaches Alex that there is nothing better than a dog as her best friend.

Samuel Goldwyn Films acquired the rights from WWPS.tv

About Samuel Goldwyn Films

Samuel Goldwyn Films is a large independent film company that develops, produces and distributes innovative films. The company released the 2021 Academy Award®-winning film ANOTHER ROUND and the 2021 Academy Award®-nominated film THE MAN WHO SOLD HIS SKIN. Other films include the gangster film SNAKEHEAD, NIGHT RAIDERS which premiered in Berlin, the WWII film BETRAYED, BIG GOLD BRICK, MARGRETE: QUEEN OF THE NORTH and LAST FILM SHOW.

For more information, please visit: http://www.samuelgoldwynfilms.com/films/

Information on Iervolino & Lady Bacardi Entertainment SpA

Iervolino & Lady Bacardi Entertainment SpA is a global production company founded by Andrea Iervolino in 2011 in Rome, active in the production of film and television content, including films, TV-shows, web series and much more.

The company, whose majority shareholders are Andrea Iervolino and Monika Bacardi, has recently become active in production by developing its intuition to produce not only Made in Italy cinema for the international market, but also international cinema, based on the business model used by the major Hollywood majors.

For more information: https://ilbegroup.com/

About WWPS

WWPS.TV specializes in a broad range of digital manufacturing, marketing and distribution services. Founded by David Tickle, Fabio Varlese, Luca Matrundola and Marco Crigna, the company has built strong strategic relationships with film, television and content partners around the world. Projects include Muti with Morgan Freeman and Cole Hauser, the Puffins web series with Johnny Depp and a number of groundbreaking Christmas movies.

For more information visit wwps.tv