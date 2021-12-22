Iliad 150 giga already customers. It’s possible?

January 11, 2022 is a date to mark on the calendar, as the Iliad 150 Giga offer will expire. Discuss the news of the Iliad world on the UpGo 4Fan Telegram Channel by clicking here …

A few weeks ago Iliad launched its Iliad 150 “flash” offer, according to many the best offer ever seen on the Italian mobile telephony market in terms of value for money. A single flaw? There is only time until next 11 January 2022 to be able to activate it. And then? What will happen? Many believe that what happened previously will be replicated with other “flash” offers which after their expiration have transformed into regular price list plans. Many hope so, also because currently Iliad customers cannot migrate, for example, from the Iliad 120 offer to this delicious offer launched just under the Christmas period; on the other hand, if after the expiry this flash offer were fully included in the official list of offers that can be activated, this could allow existing customers to upgrade.

But what does Iliad 150 include?

We leave you a brief recap to refresh your memory on what this super convenient Iliad offer includes. Yes, we are facing a real Christmas “offertona”, because for only 9.99 euros per month you will have a bundle with 150 gigabytes of internet browsing with access to the 5G network, unlimited minutes and text messages and 7 gigabytes of roaming in the ‘European Union. We reiterate that we are talking about the cheapest offer from Iliad, the fourth mobile telephone operator in Italy.

How is it activated?

For the less attentive we summarize the activation methods. As always, the offer can be activated directly online or in the Iliad corners. From the site it will be sufficient to follow the instructions and in less than ten minutes the game is done. As mentioned there is an expiration date for this offer: 11 January 2022. However, for all those who do not want to activate Iliad 150 there will be no changes. Iliad’s policy always remains the same, the rates are forever and for real.

Already customer? Can Iliad Flash 150 be activated?

Unfortunately, as already mentioned, since this offer is of the “flash” type, designed for new customers who decide to switch to Iliad or activate a new number, at the moment those who already own an Iliad sim cannot accept the offer. The only hope is to see Iliad 150 among the offers on a permanent basis in the official Iliad price list after 11 January 2022. Of course, if you really don’t want to miss this offer, you can always resort to “triangulation”, that is to bring your number for a few days to another mobile operator and then return to Iliad with the new promo rate. Many users in the past complained about Iliad’s policy on the impossibility of making rate changes internally and in fact, recently, the operator from beyond the Alps has opened the plan change for already customers exclusively to the Iliad Giga 120 rate, which always costs 9 , 99 euros per month. So, if you are already an Iliad customer, you can upgrade to the 120 gig monthly plan, which is still a good mobile traffic package, suitable for all your daily needs.

5G navigation

Many users have asked whether it is necessary to have a 5G-enabled device to be able to activate Iliad Flash 150. The answer is no. As with all other Iliad 5G offers, this possibility is to be understood as a plus and certainly not a limitation. This means that if you do not have a 5G compatible smartphone, your Iliad sim will work without any problem under 3G and 4G coverage.

We therefore look forward to the new year, we will see what will happen, if Iliad 150 Giga will be included on a permanent basis in the Iliad offers list, if there will be new promotions and what will change with the arrival of Fiber.

As always, the space below is reserved for you. Let us know yours. Will you activate this flash offer? Will you triangulate or, if you are already a customer, will you be content to upgrade to the 120 Giga package?