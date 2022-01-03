Iliad 2022: here are all the offers for the new year of the operator in Italy

Iliad arrives in 2022 with one bag of users and very wide and varied offers. Many today own an Iliad SIM and clearly an offer from the operator who arrived only a few years ago in Italy but which, thanks to an excellent performance on price and performance, has really made people talk about itself, conquering many Italian users who are still very satisfied.

And it is clear that 2022 opens with thepossibility of having the 5G network for less than 10 thanks to the really interesting offer that we saw a few weeks ago and that can still be activated (and for another 8 days). I’m talking about the Flash 150that allows you to have for the first time well150GB of data traffic per month for only 9.99. available to everyone (new users and users from all operators) and the offer also providesunlimited minutes and SMSand, like all offers, there is also the possibility of not having remodeling in the future or even hidden costs.

Iliad Flash 150: the most interesting of 2022

Flash 150allows, in a month, to have up to 150GB of data traffic to be exploited even under the new 5G networkin Italy. This is excellent news especially because the rate is completed with everything we usually found in the Iliad offers, that is, the minutes of calls and unlimited SMS for the whole month.And as usual the record price:sonly 9.99. The newFlash 150 by Iliad it can be activated in time, that is, at the moment, you will still have 20 days to subscribe.

FLASH 150

Unlimited Minutes of calls to all national fixed and mobile numbers

Unlimited SMS Towards all

150GB of data traffic under the 5G network (where available) with Hotspot included

COST: 9.99 per month

WHERE TO ACTIVATE IT: ONLINE or SHOP

COST of activation + SIM:9.99

Clearly the offer allows you to have, during the activation phase, all sorts of related servicesand we also talk about7GB of European roaming data trafficbut of course also unlimited minutes of calls to international landlines and mobile phones with over 60 fixed destinations in Europe and landlines and mobile in the USA and Canada. In addition to this, there are also the “ Call Me ” services, hotspot but also no connection fee, residual credit check and also the answering machine.

Iliad 2022: here are all the other offers

In this new 2022 there are also other interesting offers such as Iliad GIGA 80which allows users to have unlimited everything such as calls and SMS but with the ability to exploitup to 80GB of data traffic. The price? Only 7.99and this means that this tariff takes the place of the previous GIGA50 by increasing the data traffic bundle to the benefit of the user.

GIGA 80

Unlimited Minutes of calls to all national fixed and mobile numbers

Unlimited SMS Towards all

80GB of data traffic under the 5G network (where available) with Hotspot included

COST: 7.99 per month

WHERE TO ACTIVATE IT: ONLINE or SHOP

COST of activation + SIM:9.99

Next to thisthe Voice-only offer is proposedwhich allows you to have unlimited calls but practically without data for internet browsing. Here is specifically what it provides:

VOICE

Unlimited Minutes of calls to all national fixed and mobile numbers

Unlimited SMS Towards all

40MB of data traffic under 4G network with Hotspot included

COST: 4.99 per month

WHERE TO ACTIVATE IT: ONLINE or SHOP

COST of activation + SIM:9.99

And again, Iliad, offers the old Giga 40which, although not visible on the website directly, can still be activated.

GIGA 40