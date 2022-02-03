Iliad, a super gift for all its customers: the latest offer is indispensable

Iliad launches a new and super gift offer for all customers. So let’s go see the surprise for users.

The surprises never end for all those who have signed up for a subscription to Iliad. In fact, a gift is ready for all loyal customers, so let’s go and see what it is.

Iliad promotions never stop and not only in the field of mobile telephony. In fact, much to the surprise of the subscribers, the manager recently decided to launch and its offers for the Optic fiber. The dedicated offer, as we have learned in recent days is called, Iliad Box.

By activating it, users will be able to have a ticket for home telephony with unlimited internet connections up to 5 Gbps and unlimited calls to all fixed and mobile numbers. The cost per month is only 23.99 euros every thirty days.

Iliad competitive also in 2022: new crazy offer

Also in 2022 Iliad is ready to be super convenient for customers and has among its main goals to live up to its reputation low cost operator. Precisely for this reason the latest rates are super advantageous.

YOU MAY BE INTERESTED >>> Postepay, bad surprise for all customers: the feared increase arrives

Among all the offers on the official website we can find one of the best rate plans on the market, such as Giga 120. Customers who choose this rate, in fact, will be able to take advantage of 120 Giga to surf the internet, more unlimited consumption for calls and SMS at the cost of only 9.99 euros per month.

READ ALSO >>> Netflix, one of the most popular TV series is at risk: the complaint is launched

But Giga 120 it is not the only advantageous offer, in fact users will be able to activate Giga 80. This offer, Giga 80provides customers with unlimited calls to all landline and mobile numbers, endless SMS to be sent to all numbers in the address book, 80 Giga for internet browsing with 4G. But not only that, in fact, 6 Giga are also included for surfing abroad. The monthly price of the offer is 7.99 euros per month. Obviously, to receive further information on all the advantageous offers of the operator, it will be possible to consult the official website, thus remaining up to date.