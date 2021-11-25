Iliad, a world of interesting offers. Forever (for real)!

The face of a beautiful long-haired woman, who always pays off in terms of advertising. An emoji, which everyone cannot do without by now. Et voilà, Iliad packages new promos without constraints or hidden costs, which can be activated by all new customers, always obstacles to portability.

The French company, more precisely Parisian, which operates in the field of telecommunications, founded in 1990 by the French entrepreneur Xavier Niel, which controls it with a 70% stake in the share capital, offers attractive rates, for an indefinite period. Until further notice.

For those who want to spend very little, here Voice: unlimited minutes and SMS in Italy, 4G / 4G + internet in Italy: 40Mb, at 4.99 euros per month, excluding the one-off price to pay for the SIM (from 9.99 euros) to be purchased.

Quaranta and its multiples: where you can call Iliad abroad

Another very convenient one is that of 40GB, unlimited minutes and text messages, unlimited minutes to over 60 destinations, 4G / 4G + internet in Italy, forever, for € 6.99 per month, with the one-off cost of a € 9.99 SMS.

To go up, but not so much, there is Iliad Giga 80, a promo from 7.99 euros per month (always with the one-off cost of a 9.99 euros SIM) which provides unlimited minutes to all national landline and mobile network numbers, unlimited SMS to all national numbers and 80 GB of data traffic.

With Iliad Giga 120 it goes up to 9.99 euros per month. A number that is repeated (one-off) for the activation cost of the SIM and with which you can call to all national fixed and mobile numbers, unlimited SMS to all national numbers, with up to 120 gigabytes of data traffic. Unlike the other tariffs, in this case, with 5G, with two necessary conditions: the first must be identified in the coverage, the second in a device compatible with the “new” connection, clearly faster and more performing.

All these offers are also valid for landline and mobile network numbers in Canada and the USA, but also for landline numbers at the following destinations: Azores, Germany, Andorra, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Bulgaria, China, Cyprus, South Korea , Croatia, Denmark, Spain, Estonia, Finland, France, Gibraltar, Greece, Guadeloupe, Guam, Guernsey, Guyana, Hong Kong, Hungary, Isle of Man, Canary archipelago, India, Ireland, Iceland, Israel, Jersey, Latvia, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Madeira, Malta, Martinique, Mayotte, Norway, New Zealand, Netherlands, Peru, Poland, Portugal, Puerto Rico, Slovakia, Czech Republic, Romania, United Kingdom, San Marino, Slovenia, Sweden, Switzerland and Taiwan.