Iliad acknowledges the refusal for Vodafone Italia: it will pursue an independent strategy in Italy – MondoMobileWeb.it | Telephony | Offers

After Vodafone Group, also the Iliad Group provided a official position about the possible acquisition of Vodafone Italia by the company led by Xavier Niel, taking note of the refusal received for the offer, which was formalized to be equal to 11.25 billion euros for 100% of the shares of the Italian operator.

Following confirmationarrived on February 8, 2022from Thomas ReynaudCEO of Iliad Group, on desire to acquire 100% of Vodafone Italiain the early afternoon of today, February 10, 2022, Vodafone Group issued a Note with which formalized that he had refused the offer arrived from Iliad.

In the financial communication, Vodafone specified that it was one indication of interest “Highly preliminary and non-binding” received from Iliad SA (Iliad) e Apax Partners LLP (Apax)a London-based UK financial firm specializing in private equity, hedge funds and equity investments.

The Vodafone Group therefore confirmed that it had rejected the proposal as “Not in the best interests of shareholders”underlining however that the current strategy of the company remains that of seek consolidation opportunities, with possible merger agreementsin the main European markets, including Italy, an aspect on which the CEO had recently expressed his opinion Nick Read.

Iliad Group’s note on Vodafone’s refusal

In the late afternoon of today, February 10, 2022even a financial press release of the Iliad Groupwhich basically takes note of Vodafone’s decision and at the same time makes some known details of the proposal for 100% of Vodafone Italia:

Iliad acknowledges Vodafone’s rejection of its € 11.25 billion offer for Vodafone Italia.

Iliad Group made us want to list some of those who are considered gods merits of the proposal made to the Vodafone Group for the Italian branch, including that of recognizing a value “very high” for Vodafone Italia, to be 100% cash offerto benefit from a strong financial support from one of the top 3 European banks for the full amount and from a financial partnerto respond to the desire of Vodafone management for the consolidation in Italy and finally also to be “In the best interest of Vodafone shareholders”.

In the same note, the Iliad Group underlines that Iliad Italy “Will pursue its independent strategy”which so far has led to some “Great performances”.

In this regard, the company remembers i results obtained in recent years by Iliad Italiaincluding the achievement of 8.5 million customers of mobile network in 3 and a half years from the launch, the happened landing in the Italian fixed network market with Iliadbox from January 25, 2022 and more than 20% turnover to subscriber revenue growth in 2021.

So, with this note, at least for now, Iliad Group seems to affirm that Iliad Italia will continue on its own pathas the Italian CEO had already declared Benedetto Levi.

The reactions of the last few hours

The confirmation arrived from the CEO of Iliad Group on the attempted purchase of Vodafone Italia, after the rumors that have occurred in recent days, had aroused some reactions.

Specifically, i labor unions Italians in the telecommunications sector with a note yesterday, February 9, 2022, had claimed to have learned the news from the press, despite the denials they had received from the top management, and to be strongly concerned.

In an interview with The sun 24 hours published today, 10 February 2022, the CEO of Fastweb, Alberto Calcagnowas asked about the possible transaction between Iliad and Vodafone.

In this regard, Calcagno stated that in the eventuality Fastweb expects to be involved by the European Commission, proposing itself as remedy taker (i.e. the same role that Iliad played in the merger between Wind and 3) to ensure the competitiveness of the Italian mobile network market.

Join Telegram’s @mondomobileweb channel for free to stay updated on the latest telephony news. Follow us also on Google News, Facebook, Twitter And Instagram. Share your views or experiences in the comments.