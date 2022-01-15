ILIAD, Administrator Levi announces the launch of the fixed network and fiber optic services: that’s when the official launch will be

Iliad CEO, Benedetto Levi, is ready to announce the launch of the fixed network project. “We will soon be on the market with our offers”.

In these hours, the CEO of the Iliad operator confirmed that the fixed version of Iliad’s fiber will be launched in a few days. Levi also announced that the operator will initially rely on the Open Fiber network, especially in the so-called “black areas”, ie the main Italian cities which are also the best served. The launch on the FiberCop network (TIM) is also planned at a later stage. Levi’s decision is also due to the fact that the fixed line sector is constantly growing and, with an operator that has reached the quota of about 8 million, Iliad is preparing to give a hard time even to the great Italian fixed telephony .

READ ALSO: Hypothesis of merger between ILIAD and TIM: already in this way a strong alarm is triggered

“Transparency” is the watchword

It is Benedetto Levi himself who gives priority to the issue of transparency, in fact he states: “We will aim to offer the same transparency operation that followed our arrival in Italy in the furniture”. Levi, in this case, refers to Iliad’s corporate policy which revolves around price transparency. Even if, with the fixed line, we do not yet have an indicative price, it is reasonable to expect a proposal in line with the other operators as regards connections with FTTH fiber. It is also likely that the manager wants to reward those who are already customers over those coming from another operator.

READ ALSO: TIM new speed record with the 5G network: crazy peaks reached, the fastest in Europe

Today, about 8 million users rely on Iliad – Computermagazine.it

The imminent launch of Iliad fixed

It is precisely in a few days’ interview that the CEO would reassure all customers about the imminence of the launch. “It’s a matter of days” and soon we could consider the new offers for the Iliad fixed. Although we do not have a precise date, as well as the contents of the offer have not been revealed. Levi also declares that they will be consistent with the value of simplicity that distinguishes them. Staying on the subject of transparency, pursued by the manager, the CEO declared: “People want to know what they are paying for. The bundle concept makes everything less clear “. As regards the relationship with the other operators, the managing director announced that Iliad will evaluate all the options, including those of possible mergers or acquisitions with other national telecommunications operators.