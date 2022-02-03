Iliad and 5 Gbps fiber: there is bandwidth, but very few can take advantage of it

It has now been 10 days since Iliad’s landing in the world of fiber offers in Italy and in recent days the first installations have begun. Ten days where the most frequent question asked of us, by those who wanted to join the new offer, was “Iliad gives 5 Gbps fiber but how can I use the 5 Gbps that Iliad offers me?“The answer is simple: you can notexcept for some rare cases.

Iliad, as had already happened when it announced its offer for smartphones, usually adds an extra ingredient to the recipe made of excellent price and transparent rates, an ingredient that often coincides with that element that competitors keep it as ace in the hole to further increase the cost of the offer.





In the case of mobile telephony it was GB of traffic: Iliad, in 2018, did not limit itself to proposing a tariff for smartphones at 5.99 euros per month but also put unlimited phone calls and 30 GB of data in 4G on the plate.

Those were times when the major operators had a "400 minutes, 400 text messages and 4 GB of traffic", and the GB were seen as" gold ": those who consumed all the precious 4 GB had to pay the additional option for another 1 or 2 GB, avoiding switching to consumption.





The 30 GB given away by Iliad were children of the awareness that, in Italy, the average data usage was 1.5 GB per person per month. No one would use all those GBs by reaching the threshold, and even if there had been some users making traffic, the average would still have been low and there would have been no traffic problems on the network, nor would there be any problems with consumption costs.





Iliad's move has changed the market in recent years: today everyone offers exaggerated quantities of GB and, although the Italian average has risen, the average consumption remains well beyond the thresholds of the operators: there are or more GB "not consumed" every month than those "consumed".





The same thing is repeated now with the fiber. TIM has recently launched testing of its 10 Gbps fiber for 3000 customers in 10 Italian cities: it is called TIM SUPER 10 Gigabit, it uses FTTH-XGS-PON technology and the "promotional" price is 49.90 euros. In a world where FTTH fiber is universally sold as 1 Gbps fiber, being able to offer 10 Gbps are a "premium" option that has a higher cost than the classic 29.99 euro base, a cost also justified by the numerous investments made by the operator to reach a peak of speed in the domestic environment until now the prerogative of a few high-level connections.





Although 1 Gbps is largely sufficient to satisfy a domestic user, operators are aware that many customers would still be willing to put a few more euros on the plate to go faster.

Iliad has decided to give, where it can (not in Milan, Turin and Bologna) a 5 Gbps connection to all those who subscribe to the offer knowing that very few will be able to take advantage of that speed. Without having to put a few euros more, on the contrary, with a lower rate than the others.





Today 90% of Italian homes are not equipped for a wired connection, almost all use Wi-Fi, so the Iliad offer for many will be an offer that includes 5 Gbps in input but up to 1000 Mbps in output. because this is the maximum band that can be reached by the Wi-Fi 5 module of the modem on loan for use. Out of 5 Gbps coming from the fiber to the modem, 4.5 Gbps are routed to the ethernet ports on the back, two to 1 Gbps and one to 2.5 Gbps, and the rest to wireless which in case the other ports are not saturated can also reach 900 – 920 Mbps in optimal conditions but obviously cannot reach 5 Gbps.

The 2.5 Gbps port, the fastest on paper, can only be used by very few compatible devices: not by Wi-Fi 6 access points on the market, which have a 1 Gbps Ethernet port, not by TVs or consoles, and not even from computers. Only some gaming desktops or some iMacs, if so configured, have a 10Gbps network card.

Those who use Iliad with Wifi devices will therefore have a maximum of 900 Mbps available, and remember that the iliadbox is not triband and it is not even Wi-fi 6: if Iliad had given a more sophisticated box, the achievable speed, for some devices, would have been greater. It must be said, however, that Iliad has already spent a lot to give a box that has a 2.5 Gbps port and with a CPU of a certain level inside (MAP-E is quite intensive), also add Wi-fi 6 or a 10 Gbps port would have involved an even larger investment that was added to the investments made for equipment that can handle 5 Gbps.





Iliad’s 5 Gbps exist but they do not exist: being divided over several ports, no one will ever see the speed test reach this speed, and above all it will be really difficult even to use 2.5 Gbps, you need a computer equipped with a fast port and also capable of manage that data traffic that also affects other hardware components.

However, a bit like 30 GB on smartphones, they will push all other operators to adapt: ​​if Iliad offers 5 Gbps at such a low price, it will be difficult for others to keep a “premium” price without guaranteeing the same conditions.

Update: after several checks with Iliad we received confirmation that the information given on the site is indeed incorrect. Depending on variables such as device and location, the Wi-Fi could go further and touch 930 Mbps, therefore it is not “throttled” at 0.5 Gbps as the wording on the site may suggest. Probably the writing, now that iliad has been informed, will be changed in the next few hours.