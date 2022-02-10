Iliad and the purchase proposal for Vodafone Italia: concern of the TLC unions – MondoMobileWeb.it | Telephony | Offers

After the increasingly insistent news of one proposal to purchase Vodafone Italia advanced by Iliad Groupi Italian unions in the telecommunications sector they expressed theirs worry on each other.

The position of the unions was made known today, February 9, 2022through a joint press release by SLC CGIL, FISTel CISL and UILCom UIL.

The unions have expressed themselves following the confirmationarrived yesterday, February 8, 2022from Thomas ReynaudCEO of Iliad Group, on desire to acquire 100% of Vodafone Italia.

About this, the unions make it known that they have learned precisely from the press the news of the proposed purchase of 100% of the shares of Vodafone Italia by Iliad Group.

As the trade union secretariats of the TLC sector recall, the news (which had already bounced in the media at the end of 2021), had found “Sharp denial by the CEO of Iliad Italia”that is Benedetto Levi.

Furthermore, the company directionsrequested several times, in recent months, on the subject they would have always denied the possibility of a merger between the two telco operators in Italywhile according to what the trade unions report today “They seem to fall from the clouds”.

Below is the thought of the national secretariats of SLC CGIL, FISTel CISL and UILCom UIL:

We do not understand whether the decisions concerning Italian production companies, which affect thousands of Italian workers are taken across the border, without the knowledge of the Italian management, or whether the company departments believe that these financial operations are not worthy of in-depth analysis and trade union discussions. In both cases, a somewhat nebulous picture appears on which, with force, we will ask for clarity. The telecommunications sector is experiencing an epochal transformation, with a government that continues to let the market decide on strategic assets.

Basically, i unions say they are very worriednot only for all workers in the supply chain, but for the entire country system, as there would be an absence of a government industrial visionon a sector considered to be the driving force for the entire National Recovery and Resilience Plan.

