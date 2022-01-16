ILIAD announces its entry into the fixed network and with fiber included: the declaration of the Administrator

It has already been a few months since Iliad, once considered the “small” operator of mobile telephony and connectivity services, has rightfully become part of the telecommunications elite. The initiatives that saw the launch of new mobile and fixed telephony offers, especially those that include the fiber service, brought the French operator to the top.

To celebrate and speak more specifically about the new offers was the CEO of Iliad, Benedetto Levi, which in an interview with Il Sole 24 Ore specified the methods and timing of the launch of the new offer. In the first instance, Iliad will only exploit the coverage offered by the network FTTH Open Fiber, and at a later time it will be possible to use the cover up instead FiberCop Network (TIM).

It therefore seems that 2022 is finally the definitive year in which Iliad will be able to launch its offer for fixed telephony, already announced in November 2021 on the occasion of the presentation of the financial results of the third quarter 2021 of Iliad Group, which has focused on the emphasis on the next steps of the Italian branch in the fixed sector.

Iliad Italia is “on the launching pad” for the fixed offer

In his interview, Benedetto Levi seems to have made it clear that it is only a matter of days for the “imminent launch of fixed broadband“, Declaring that it would now be”imminent”The launch in this sector of the market and that therefore the new offers will soon be launched and presented.

However, the exact moment of the launch of the Iliad fixed network offers has not yet been defined, the date is still uncertain, although it has been suggested that the moment is decidedly near. Apart from this, no other details have been revealed about the strategy and characteristics of the offer, even if Levi stated that as always they will be “consistent with Iliad’s values ​​of simplicity, transparency and clarity”.

READ ALSO >>> Discovering malware with electromagnetic waves, the brilliant idea that comes from France

Initially, Iliad will make use of two commercial partners to have support networks, and these are Open Fiber and FiberCop. In fact, since July 2020 Iliad has finalized the agreement with Open Fiber for the use of its FTTH fiber after having obtained the authorization to operate on the fixed network from the Mise.

READ ALSO >>> James Webb, the super telescope and its importance, here it is explained by Rovelli

And last summer Iliad’s second agreement with FiberCop, one of TIM’s joint ventures (as well as KKR and Fastweb) to develop the FTTH fiber market. OpenFiber it will be the first network on which Iliad will rely in the first instance, and then at a later time those who activate the Iliad fixed line will also be able to count on the FiberCop network provided by TIM.