Iliad announces the mega Flash 150 5G offer

iliad revolutionizes the market once again by presenting Flash 150 5G today, the first offer in Italy with a package of 150GB of data traffic, with no speed limits and with 5G included, unlimited minutes and SMS messages, zero hidden costs and zero restrictions on 9 , 99 euros per month.

The new iliad Flash 150 offer allows all users to purchase a sensational package to surf even in 5G with 150GB, at a monthly cost of less than 10 euros that will never be remodeled, as always guaranteed by iliad. A unique offer in Italy as shown in the table that we report in this article, and which is presented in the iliad Flash formula, so it is limited in time and can be subscribed no later than 11 January 2022.

Like the other plans offered by iliad, the new Flash 150 offer also includes 7GB of roaming data traffic in Europe, as well as unlimited minutes of calls to international fixed and mobile numbers, in over 60 destinations in Europe, USA and Canada.

Naturally, traffic on the 5G network is available in areas where the latest generation iliad network is already present, mainly in some areas of the main cities in Italy. After 150GB of data traffic, it is possible to continue browsing at a cost of € 0.90 per 100GB, with the express consent of the user.

The iliad offer Flash 150 5G it can be activated online on the iliad website and through the more than 3,500 iliad points of sale: on Simbox at Flagship Store And iliad Corner, at the iliad Point distributed in hundreds of Snaipay points in tobacconists, newsstands and bars, and with iliad Express, which allows you to buy an iliad SIM also in hypermarkets, supermarkets, consumer electronics stores and bookstores. In November, iliad announced that it had exceeded 8 million subscribers.

