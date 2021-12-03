Iliad as fast as flash: the latest offer displaces everyone

It was born with an advantageous offer capable of shaking the giants of telephone operators, immediately questioning their respective leaderships. Iliad is ready to relaunch with a fixed-term promo, until mid-December, unless further changes are to be announced.

A countdown on the official portal of the French company operating in the telecommunications field, founded in 1990 by the French entrepreneur Xavier Niel and based in Paris, indicates the time frame within which it can be activated Flash 150, 5G included: January 11, 2022

Obviously it is an offer that concerns all those who have a smartphone compatible with the connection that is showing a significant evolution compared to 4G / IMT-Advanced technology.

All for 9.99 euros per month

One hundred and fifty giga (in 4G / 4G + and 5G), unlimited minutes and sms to landlines and mobile phones in Italy, unlimited minutes and sms for the Old Continent, + 7GB dedicated to roaming Europe, specifically: French Antilles, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Cyprus, Croatia, Denmark, Estonia, France, Finland, Germany, Gibraltar, Greece, Ireland, Iceland, Latvia, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, Norway, Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Czech Republic, United Kingdom, Romania, Slovakia , Slovenia, Spain and Sweden. Once the 7GB reserved for Europe has been exceeded, a surcharge of 35 cents will be paid. Once the national offer has been completed, the consumer tariffs that you can find on the Iliad Price Brochure will be applied. It’s still.

READ ALSO >>> Xiaomi polyglot: a smartphone with simultaneous translation

Unlimited minutes to international fixed and mobile, within which there are over 60 destinations, to fixed, in Europe and fixed and mobile in the USA or Canada. The following services are also included in the offer: Call me back, Hotspot, No connection fee, Rate plan, Residual credit check, Voicemail and number portability. All for 9.99 euros per month. For the moment, Iliad customers cannot take advantage of it compared to others, but for some months they have already been able to change their offer by remaining Iliad customers, with the right option, the Flash 120.

READ ALSO >>> Smartphones even more resistant to water: Samsung takes care of it

9.99 euros must be spent to activate the SIM and the same to get it back in case of loss. Twenty-eight cents for SMS to the numbers of all operators, 0.49 for MMS to the numbers of all operators: 0.49 EUR / MMS. If the permitted threshold is exceeded, the data traffic will be 90 cents every 100MB.

Calls are calculated per second, from the first second of communication to national and international fixed and mobile phones included in the offer. The other types of communication are charged by deducting the residual credit, according to the rates indicated in the Prices Brochure available on the portal.

In perfect Iliad style, the offer does not change over time (except for the deadline for the moment, identified in January 11), without constraints and hidden costs, and the activation ensures the Parisian work, in a flash: three minutes.