Iliad, bad surprise for customers: what happened

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee9 hours ago
In the last few hours, Iliad users have complained of inefficiencies both for calls and for the connection throughout Italy. Here’s what happened

Difficult morning today 10 January for the Iliad customers. That starting at 10 am they began to have serious problems with the French operator. Which especially in recent months has continued to conquer important market slices throughout our country, especially for economic benefits offered to users.

Many offers were also signed during the Christmas period, so much so that the telephone company has seriously “threatened” important competitors such as Vodafone And Tim, but also Wind-Tre. In short, a period of strong expansion for the company, which has increased the threshold of eight million active users.

However, the disservice of these hours has made consumers very angry who have exposed their complaints on social networks, especially on Facebook And Twitter, with the company that has tried to run for cover and to give reassurance to users. That in some cases, in addition to not being able to make calls, they could not even connect to the internet.

Iliad, here’s what happened to the users

Iliad, Here's how to use the data SIM as a 4G router
Iliad disservices have created problems for users throughout the morning of January 10th. The inefficiencies concerned both the mobile network with calls blocked to mobile phones or landline numbers and connections to Internet. The reports have arrived patchy throughout the country. From north to south, anomalies have been reported in all major cities.

Many comments on the social networks of customers who have complained about line disruptions from various areas of Italy. The French company tried to reassure everyone by inviting them to write messages to report the anomalies. Which remained in for the whole morning. Then a slight improvement in the situation from 13.00.

Only after 1 pm did most of the customers manage to solve all the problems, with the calls and navigation active again. In any case, for anyone who still has problems, the number for reports is 177. In the next few hours, the company will clarify the reasons for the disservice to customers.

