Iliad: calls, messages and Giga from 6.99 euros per month. There is also Voice at € 4.99 per month – MondoMobileWeb.it | Telephony | Offers

Currently in Iliad, until further notice, tariff offers are currently available Giga 120, Giga 80, Giga 40 and Voice, which can be activated by all new customers with or without a simultaneous request for portability. Giga 120 can also be activated for existing customers.

Iliad Giga 120 (here is the direct link) provides every month unlimited minutes to all national fixed and mobile numbers, Unlimited SMS to all national numbers e 120 Giga of data traffic up in 5G to 9.99 euros per month.

In addition, existing Iliad customers can change any of their offers to Giga 120, directly from its own “Personal Area“Present on the official website of the operator. The replacement is free and takes place on the renewal date of the currently active offer.

Iliad Giga 80 (here is the direct link) provides every month unlimited minutes to all national landline and mobile network numbers, Unlimited SMS to all national numbers e 80 Giga of monthly data traffic a 7.99 euros per month.

Iliad Giga 40 (here is the direct link) provides every month unlimited minutes to all national landline and mobile network numbers, Unlimited SMS to all national numbers e 40 Giga of monthly data traffic a 6.99 euros per month.

Iliad Voice (here is the direct link) provides every month unlimited minutes to all national fixed and mobile numbers, Unlimited SMS to all national numbers e 40 MB of data traffic a 4.99 euros per month.

With offers Giga 40, Giga 80 and Giga 120, unlimited minutes can also be used towards landline and mobile numbers in Canada and the USA, but also towards fixed network numbers to the following destinations: Azores, Germany, Andorra, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Bulgaria, China, Cyprus, South Korea, Croatia, Denmark, Spain, Estonia, Finland, France, Gibraltar, Greece, Guadeloupe, Guam, Guernsey, Guyana, Hong Kong, Hungary, Isle of Man, Canary archipelago, India, Ireland, Iceland, Israel, Jersey, Latvia, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Madeira, Malta, Martinique, Mayotte, Norway, New Zealand, Netherlands, Peru, Poland, Portugal, Puerto Rico, Slovakia, Czech Republic, Réunion, Romania, United Kingdom, San Marino, Slovenia, Sweden, Switzerland and Taiwan.

Furthermore, exclusively with Iliad Giga 120 you can surf the internet on 5G network if there is coverage, but in this case you must own one of the currently compatible smartphones.

