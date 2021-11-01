Iliad celebrates Halloween with a sweet gift for all customers

On the occasion of Halloween, Iliad formalizes a sweet gift for all users. Here’s what it’s all about and what to do

It has arrived Halloween and there are already several thematic initiatives by various companies active in Italy. After offers from “thrill” of Xiaomi and the Amazon gift voucher from Vodafone, it is the turn of Iliad and his latest proposal that was appreciated to say the least.

As can be seen from the unequivocal image spread by the operator led by Benedetto Levi, in the days of 30 and 31 October it will be possible to collect a delicious box of chocolates for free at all Iliad Store present on the national territory. No particular offer unlike the similar initiatives of other brands, also because the red operator does not want to throw nasty surprises towards its customers, as evidenced by the company’s commitment to the concepts of tariff transparency, absence of hidden costs and wording “forever” accompanying the offers of the manager.

Iliad gifts for Halloween

No hidden costs, even Halloween is sweet. Come to our stores this weekend and collect your chocolates. 😍 pic.twitter.com/6JCxqqgsQf – iliad (@IliadItalia) October 28, 2021

“No tricks with us, not even on Halloween”Is the apt phrase developed by the marketing department of Iliad, flanked by the slogan that does not seem to leave too many choices: “Dolcetto or Dolcetto? “. And the delicious flavor typical of chocolates will be there for real: just go to one of the points by tomorrow Iliad Store in Italy to collect a couple of sweets for free. For the occasion, the staff will wear a special T-Shirt with the motto mentioned in the above lines.

Iliad in the meantime, it continues to grow and pursue its strategies, including new stores planned to open in other Italian cities (such as Pescara, Rimini and Turin) and the expansion of smartphones compatible with the operator’s 5G network. Without forgetting the usual offers that can also be activated at the official website, including the very complete one Iliad Giga 120 characterized by 120 giga up to 5G at the monthly price of 9.99 euros.