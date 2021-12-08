Iliad change offer already customers, here’s how it works. Giga 120 at 9.99 euros still available – MondoMobileWeb.it | Telephony | Offers

From 2 December 2021, with the launch of the new Flash 150 offer, Iliad has decided not to give the chance to already customers to carry out the change offer with the new promo with 150 Giga, ma it remains possible to switch to the Iliad Giga 120 offer, therefore remained available only for existing customers.

As already mentioned, from 2 December 2021 to 11 January 2022 i new Iliad customers who want to subscribe to an offer enabled for 5G they have only the new one available Iliad Flash 150 (here is the direct link), which can be activated from all sales channels and includes minutes, SMS and 150 Giga 5G at 9.99 euros per month.

Despite the launch of this new offering, the previous one Iliad Giga 120 has not been completely closed for marketing, as happened other times with the opening of Flash offers.

Instead, the dedicated page and the transparency documents of the offer Iliad Giga 120 have updated, specifying that the offer is currently subscribable only by existing customers, through the procedure of free offer change available from 2 September 2021.

How the offer change for existing Iliad customers works in detail

The upgrade is available for all previous Iliad offers, currently only towards the Giga 120 offer, and can be done at no cost to bear.

To change the iliad SIM offer, you can proceed directly from your own Personal Area, on the official website of the operator, by clicking “Offer change” in the section “My offer” of the main menu.

The offer change is always free and is carried out by Iliad on the date of subsequent renewal of the active offer. On the other hand, in the event of an offer suspended due to lack of sufficient credit, the offer change takes place within a few minutes.

New Iliad customers who are waiting for the portability to end will be able to request a plan change (active from the following month) only once the portability procedure has been completed.

The exchange rate variation offered is irreversible. At the end of the change, customers will receive a communication via email by Iliad confirming the activation of the new offer.

As specified by the operator on his site, once the upgrade has been made, i the general terms and conditions of the contract of the old offer lapse and are replaced by those of the Giga 120 offer.

In this way, the already Iliad customers who decide to change the tariff offer to Giga 120 will accept the new contractual conditions effective from 25 May 2021 with the latest commercial offers, with which the operator has modified the section relating to contractual changes with particular reference to the wording “Forever”.

Iliad however, he reiterated that he did not intend to reshape the price and the monthly bundle of his offers.

We also remind you that, as already told by MondoMobileWeb, by making the offer change it will come restarted the count of automatic renewals necessary (minimum 3) for the payment of a smartphone in installments, so we will have to wait 3 months.

Iliad Giga 120, costs and bundles

In detail, the offer Giga 120 comprehends unlimited minutes to all national fixed and mobile numbers, Unlimited SMS Towards all, unlimited calls to some international destinations fixed network and mobile network e 120 Giga of data traffic also valid in 5G, all at the price of 9.99 euros per month.

Iliad Giga 120, as well as the new Flash 150, is enabled for navigation on the Iliad’s 5G network, launched from 22 December 2020, and currently only available in some areas of the first cities covered and using currently compatible smartphones.

The operator allows you to reach theoretical maximum speeds up to 855 Mbps in download and up to 72 Mbps in upload. Iliad always points out that these speeds are achievable “Considering the frequency spectrum available, the maximum expected modulation, the aggregation of all the carriers and a single user scenario in ideal radio conditions”.

The offer in question therefore also includes unlimited minutes from Italy to landline and mobile network numbers in Canada and the USA, And unlimited minutes from Italy to following foreign landline numbers: Azores, Germany, Andorra, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Bulgaria, China, Cyprus, South Korea, Croatia, Denmark, Spain, Estonia, Finland, France, Gibraltar, Greece, Guadeloupe, Guam, Guernsey, Guyana, Hong Kong, Hungary, Isle of Man, Canary archipelago, India, Ireland, Iceland, Israel, Jersey, Latvia, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Madeira, Malta, Martinique, Mayotte, Norway, New Zealand, Netherlands, Peru, Poland, Portugal, Puerto Rico, Slovakia, Czech Republic, Réunion, Romania, United Kingdom, San Marino, Slovenia, Sweden, Switzerland, Taiwan.

Iliad Giga 120 can also be used in Roaming in the EU and for the moment in the UK under the same national conditions for minutes and SMS and with a ceiling on the maximum usable data traffic, currently equal until the end of 2021 at 6 Giga.

In the event of an internet extra threshold, up to the end of 2021, 0.0366 euros will be paid for each MB of internet consumed. Outside the countries of the European Union there are no all-inclusive rates for a fee but only roaming rates based on consumption.

Other details

Iliad allows you to choose to pay renewals automatically with your card or with manual payment (debit on residual credit), from your customer area on the operator’s official website.

The renewal charge is earlier than the day of the renewal itself, as the operator tries to charge its cost in the 24 or 48 hours prior to the actual renewal date. However, the bundle is renewed every effective month.

The minutes and SMS of the offer are always unlimited, in compliance with the principles of good faith and fairness. In case of exceeding the data bundle foreseen by your offer, the connection will be automatically blocked.

Iliad customers can change this setting from their customer area, in the section My options, where the named entry is present “Unblocking data connection over the traffic included in the package” set to “Not active” by default, with which you can unlock the connection with consequent navigation without slowing down the speed, applying the charge according to consumption (90 euro cents for every 100 megabytes of internet).

In the event of insufficient credit, however, the customer can use the pay-as-you-go tariff plan which provides for a cost of 28 euro cents for every minute of conversation both to landline and mobile networks, 28 euro cents for every SMS and 90 euro cents for every 100 Megabyte of internet, which correspond to 9 euros for each Giga used.

The cost of each MMS, not included in the offer, is 49 euro cents each. There are no additional fees to use the basic tariff plan Consumption.

When the Iliad customer recharges the sufficient amount, the offer is renewed and will have a new expiry date, one effective month from the last renewal.

With Iliad the call transfer rate is 5 euro cents per minute with billing in 1 cent increments for the first 18 seconds, then 1 euro cent every 12 seconds. Call forwarding to the answering machine is free of charge.

