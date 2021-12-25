Iliad Christmas wallet 2021: all mobile offers from 4.99 euros per month – MondoMobileWeb.it | Telephony | Offers

For this Christmas 2021, the Iliad’s portfolio of mobile offers continues to be available with prices starting from 4.99 euros per month. Operator’s new customers can also activate Iliad Flash 150 in 5G, still valid for the entire holiday period.

For new activations, Iliad makes four tariff offers available online on the official website of the operator, at the Iliad Store and in SIMBOX present in the Corners.

Regardless of the sales channel, new customers can choose to activate a new number or request the portability from any other national operator, incurring in any case an activation cost equal to 9.99 euros.

The activation fee also includes the price of a new one Rechargeable SIM, but it must be added to the first monthly fee in advance of the selected offer.

Costs and bundle of offers for new customers

As for bundles and costs, the aforementioned Iliad Flash 150 (here is the direct link) includes every month unlimited minutes to all national fixed and mobile numbers, Unlimited SMS to all national numbers e 150 Giga of data traffic up to 5G, all at the price of 9.99 euros per month.

As already mentioned, this offer can only be activated for a specific period of time, specifically until 11 January 2022 subject to any changes.

Turning instead to offers valid until further notice, one of these is Iliad Giga 80 (here is the direct link), composed by unlimited minutes to all national fixed and mobile numbers, Unlimited SMS to all national numbers e 80 Giga of monthly data traffic a 7.99 euros per month.

It is still available too Iliad Giga 40 (here is the direct link), which each month provides unlimited minutes to all national fixed and mobile numbers, Unlimited SMS to all national numbers e 40 Giga of mobile internet traffic a 6.99 euros per month.

Finally, new customers can also activate Iliad Voice (here is the direct link), getting a monthly bundle of unlimited minutes to all national fixed and mobile numbers, Unlimited SMS to all national numbers e 40 MB of data traffic at the cost of 4.99 euros per month.

Payment of the activation fee

With all the above offers, the activation fee can be paid via prepaid card (PostePay, Bancomat, etc.) or with credit card of the Visa and Mastercard circuits.

Alternatively, Iliad Flash 150 it can also be activated with cash payment, but only through the Iliad Point, present in the affiliated Snaipay points, and the channel Iliad Express, available at some supermarket and hypermarket chains, consumer electronics stores and bookstores.

As told by MondoMobileWeb, with Iliad Express the SIM it is not activated immediately and it can also be given to whoever you want.

Giga 120 for existing Iliad customers

Regarding the already customers of the operator, even after the launch of the new Iliad Flash 150 offer, it is still possible to make the switch to Iliad Giga 120.

This offer, for now, is not available for new customers, but existing Iliad customers can activate it free of charge through the Personal Area, present on the official website of the operator.

In detail, Iliad Giga 120 provides every month unlimited minutes to all national fixed and mobile numbers, Unlimited SMS to all national numbers e 120 Giga of mobile internet traffic up to 5G, all at the cost of 9.99 euros per month.

Under normal conditions, the offer change is made on the date of subsequent renewal of the currently active offer. Instead, in the event of an offer suspended due to lack of sufficient credit, the transition takes place within a few minutes.

For new Iliad customers who are waiting for the portability to end, the plan change (active from the following month) can only be requested once the MNP procedure has been completed.

Included services and extra costs

With all Iliad offers are included at no additional cost i ancillary services Voice mail (at number 401), Call me back (if the answering machine is active), Hotspot, Residual Credit Control (toll free number 400), Visual answering machine, Show caller number, Call waiting (if the number is busy), Consumption control, Block hidden numbers, Speed ​​dials, Call and SMS filter And forwarding to answering machine abroad. I am instead excluded premium SMS and premium services.

The minutes and SMS of the offers are unlimited in compliance with the principles of good faith and fairness. If, on the other hand, the customer terminates the entire data bundle made available, Internet browsing is automatically blocked.

In this case, via the option “Unblocking data connection over the traffic included in the package”, you can enable the navigation on a pay-as-you-go basis through the Iliad tariff plan.

According to the conditions of the tariff plan in question, also applied in the case of insufficient credit for renewal, there is a cost of 28 euro cents per minute to fixed and mobile network numbers, 28 euro cents for each SMS sent and 90 euro cents for every 100 MB of internet.

Iliad’s 5G

Still on the subject of data traffic, the offers Flash 150 and Giga 120 also provide navigation on 5G network, with a theoretical maximum speed of 855 Mbps in download and 72 Mbps in upload.

At the moment, the fifth generation technology is only available in some areas of the following cities: Alessandria, Bari, Bologna, Brescia, Cagliari, Como, Ferrara, Florence, Genoa, La Spezia, Latina, Messina, Milan, Modena, Padua, Perugia, Pesaro, Pescara, Piacenza, Prato, Ravenna, Reggio Calabria, Reggio Emilia, Rome, Turin, Verona and Vicenza.

Furthermore, to take advantage of 5G you must use one of the currently compatible smartphones present in the operator list.

International calls and EU roaming

With offers Giga 40, Giga 80 and Giga 120, unlimited minutes can also be used towards landline and mobile numbers in Canada and the USA, but also towards fixed network numbers to the following destinations: Azores, Germany, Andorra, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Bulgaria, China, Cyprus, South Korea, Croatia, Denmark, Spain, Estonia, Finland, France, Gibraltar, Greece, Guadeloupe, Guam, Guernsey, Guyana, Hong Kong, Hungary, Isle of Man, Canary archipelago, India, Ireland, Iceland, Israel, Jersey, Latvia, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Madeira, Malta, Martinique, Mayotte, Norway, New Zealand, Netherlands, Peru, Poland, Portugal, Puerto Rico, Slovakia, Czech Republic, Réunion, Romania, United Kingdom, San Marino, Slovenia, Sweden, Switzerland and Taiwan.

In Roaming in the countries of the European Union, minutes and SMS are valid under the same national conditions, while data traffic has a monthly ceiling, equal to 7 Giga for Flash 150 (early for 2022), 6 Giga for Giga 120, 5 Giga for Giga 80, 4 Giga for Giga 40 and 40MB (i.e. the whole bundle) for Iliad Voce.

If the customer exceeds one of these limits, he can continue browsing € 0.00366 (€ 0.00305 for Flash 150) for each MB consumed.

Outside the European Union countries (the United Kingdom is also included until 31 December 2021) there are no paid all-inclusive rates, but only roaming rates based on consumption.

