Iliad denies the hypothesis of a union with Vodafone Italia. New fiber offer presented. “On the edge of sustainability”

No marriage between Vodafone and Iliad regarding mobile telephony in Italy. At least according to what is stated by one of the two interested parties, the CEO of Iliad Benedetto Levi who said this morning: “We go on our own way absolutely alone, as we have done for these three and a half years”. The partnership hypothesis had been relaunched in recent days by various newspapers. The French group, debuted in Italy in 2018 and today has a market share of 7.7%. “There are 8.5 million users today, and 97% are satisfied, a number never seen before in Italy,” said Levi, presenting the group’s offer for fiber.

The proposal is sixteen euros per month (15.99 euros) for Iliad users and twenty-four (23.99 euros) for the others for 7.4 million users. “Because we want to make a revolution also on the price”. Iliad Benedetto Levi’s CEO announces it with an emphatic tone, together with “unlimited minutes, unlimited internet and maximum speed forever”. According to analysts, a similar price is at the limit of the sustainability of the system.