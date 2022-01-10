Tech

Iliad down a little throughout Italy and reports on the rise. What is happening? [AGGIORNAMENTO]

Kim Lee
Several Iliad users are reporting widespread inefficienciesalong much of the national territory starting from the morning of today 10 January, with the first reports arriving around 9 in the morning. To report a rather clear picture of the situation the sitodowndetector.it, in which it is possible to notice the various reports that are distributed a little throughout Italy with greater turnout in large cities such as Turin, Milan, Verona, Venice, Bologna, Perugia, Rome and Bari, with difficulties linked above all to calls and, in part, also to web browsing.

Iliad down throughout Italy: what happens

The true extent of the problem is currently unclear, but users report problems with both the traditional telephone network and with Internet browsing.The number of reports on the downdetector site is also constantly increasing, a sign that the situation does not seem to be improving. We await a note from the operator, who has not yet commented on the problems recognized by several users.

Are you also experiencing problems with the Iliad connection? Let us know in the comments.

UPDATE

Iliad informed us that the entire network and the problem encountered in the morning have been completely solved.

