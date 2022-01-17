Iliad down also today for calls to landlines | January 17

Today, January 17, several users are again reporting widespread problems with the Iliad network. This is not a widespread down as usually happens, but a rather peculiar problem: outgoing calls to landline numbers do not work. We ourselves have made some tests after the first reports. In the event of a call to landlines, you will hear the error message from Iliad stating that the number called is not correct.

“Iliad, the number you dialed is incorrect”

The reports on Downdetector are growing, unlike the usual, there are no problems in the data network or in calls in general: throughout Italy, most users report inefficiencies by trying to call a landline number, exactly as happened last week for two days.