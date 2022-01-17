Iliad down also today for calls to landlines | January 17

Today, January 17, several users are again reporting widespread problems with the Iliad network. This is not a widespread down as usually happens, but a rather peculiar problem: outgoing calls to landline numbers do not work. We ourselves have made some tests after the first reports. In the event of a call to landlines, you will hear the error message from Iliad stating that the number called is not correct.
“Iliad, the number you dialed is incorrect”
The reports on Downdetector are growing, unlike the usual, there are no problems in the data network or in calls in general: throughout Italy, most users report inefficiencies by trying to call a landline number, exactly as happened last week for two days.
The reports are coming from Milan, Verona, Venice, Turin, Perugia, Rome, Naples, Bari, Cagliari, Catania and many other locations.
Occasionally, there are also problems calling specific operators (we have verified inefficiencies in calling Ho Mobile numbers, but probably the problem also concerns phone calls to other operators).
We do not know the cause of the failure and at the moment Iliad has not yet issued any statements on the matter: we will update the article as soon as there will be news.
Update 11:00 am
Iliad has confirmed that it is aware of the problem. The technicians are already working to restore the correct state of the network.
Update 11:10
Iliad has informed us that it has solved the problem. However, some users still report inefficiencies. It may take a few more minutes for the situation to settle.