Iliad Down, connection and call problems: what to do

Peak of reports for inefficiencies, starting at 10 am today January 10, 2021, for the telephone operator Iliad: hundreds of users are reporting the inability to making and receiving phone calls, others report theinability to surf the net with mobile connection. The reports are widespread throughout Italy, so it would seem a national down of Iliad.









However, the reports concern problems that are not always the same: some users are able to call mobile phones, but not landlines while others cannot completely call or receive. Not all users have connection problems. The reports have come from all the large and medium-sized Italian cities: Turin, Milan, Verona, Venice, Bologna in the North, Rome in the Center, Naples in the South (in the South there are numerous reports, but fewer than in the North). From what it is possible to understand at the moment, therefore, it is a generalized but patchy down, with different problems from area to area. The telecommunications company has not yet issued an official press release on the matter and on social networks, in particular on Twitter it limits itself to inviting users who report inefficiencies to write a private message with details on the problem encountered.

Iliad: customer service number

The number ofIliad assistance 177 it is currently unreachable, probably due to the high number of contacts. Iliad users in Italy, in fact, are many: at the end of September 2021 the company exceeded the threshold of 8 million active users, equal to 10.5% of the Italian telephony market.

Update 12:30

TO about two hours from the beginning of national down of Iliad the situation has not changed: users still complain of the same problems, which, we remember, are not the same for everyone, but the company still does not pronounce itself.

On the page Iliad’s Facebook, in fact, the last post is yesterday (the 2022 horoscope) while on Twitter Iliad limits itself to providing everyone with a pre-packaged answer: “We are ready to help you. Write us a private message by 6pm and our support team will get back to you as soon as possible. Thank you, iliad team“.

The Iliad customer service number 177 it is still unreachable, due to the very high number of calls received by users who are unable to call landlines, above all, and mobile numbers, and in some cases are unable to surf the mobile network.

Update at 13:30

TO about three hours from the beginning of national down of Iliad the situation seems to have improved slightly: user reports are decreasing, but some still have problems with landlines and receiving phone calls.

However, it would appear that Iliad has found the cause of the down and is doing it slowly solving. In the meantime, the company continues not to publish any official notes, while on social networks it merely responds with the usual one prepackaged answer. Iliad’s only content today on Twitter, at 12:30, is a scheduled post with which the company advertises itself: “Don’t be a sloth: get activated and activate this flash offer right away“.

We will update this article as more information becomes available.