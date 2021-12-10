Iliad down, the French giant goes haywire: customers totally panicked

Perhaps the worst time for such a dynamic. The mobile phone giant stops working. The reactions.

The myth of the perfect manager, cheap, efficient, suddenly crumbled on a cold early December morning. Iliad goes down, just like other giants have over the past few months. No hint of life from the portal of the French telephone operator, users in panic, top-ups, services and information inaccessible, everything blocked, everything stopped. Many requests of customers on the various forums and Iliad assistance channels, but all in vain. Millions and millions of citizens blocked by the disservice, probably at the worst time of the year.

Iliad’s conduct it had hitherto been flawless. Quality service, numerous completely free extras, excellent coverage, and the one-after-one offers they have literally revolutionized the context of mobile operators in Italy. Not a few, however, the misunderstandings with their customers when it was not possible for old customers to access the new offers as they become official. But then, everything came back and also this possibility has been provided to those who had already chosen Iliad as their portal.

Iliad down, the French giant goes haywire: the new Flash 150 offer

Last days they were characterized by the timed launch, deadline at the beginning of January, of the brand new Flash 150 offer. The Iliad initiative provides in fact 150GB per month for navigation and online services under Iliad coverage, as well as unlimited minutes and text messages, all a 9.99 euros per month. A truly exceptional offer if we consider, as well as the quality of the service put in place by the French giant and the efficiency of a system that up to today’s whims it had worked perfectly since its debut in our country.

Today the awakening that no Iliad customer expected, for example, manage your phone top-up directly from home, today it was not possible, as one user wrote on one of the many forums related to the mobile phone company on the web: “This morning – declares the user – I had to top up the phone before starting to work. Working from home it is easy to understand how useful such a service can be. I couldn’t work without that refill. I open the Iliad app – he continues – but it doesn’t work. I try to access the site but nothing. In a panic I try and try again, but nothing works. In the meantime, of course, I have been stuck myself, without being able to start working “

The witness It speaks volumes about how a temporary disruption can actually create a series of unexpected inconveniences for millions of customers. Women and men linked to double mandates to the services offered by a telephone operator for work and so on. The blocking of the website of the same operator, of course, as seen can become a big problem. Hopefully everything fits in the shortest possible time. Users can not wait, today, to use their smartphone, the services offered by their telephone operator is too relevant dynamics. Customers await a signal from Iliad. The disservice cannot last long, not everyone can afford it. Developments are expected.