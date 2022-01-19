Iliad fiber: a look at France, what can we expect?

Less than a week to go before the debut of the Iliad fiber: Benedeto Levi, managing director of the operator, will announce all the details on the first offers for home connections during a press conference to be held on Tuesday, January 25th. We already know that Iliad will support the fixed line to the OpenFiber infrastructure and who will offer FTTH connections (Fiber To The Home) with speeds up to 1 Gbps, but otherwise we do not have much other information about it. However, to get an idea of ​​what we can expect, it may be interesting to take a look at what happens in France and, in particular, to the offers of Free, the French operator owned by Iliad, the same company that manages the operator of the same name in Italy. Between the French and the Italian markets there are several differences and what happens beyond the Alps cannot always be taken as an example, especially speaking of prices. In France, in fact, connections (both mobile and fixed) are on average more expensive than in Italy. However, a look at what is happening in France can be useful to get an idea of ​​the commercial strategy that Iliad could adopt in Italy. We therefore want to focus on two fundamental points of the offer, which in our opinion could also be replicated in our country.

Converging offers

The company is highly likely to bet on converging offers, i.e. on customers who choose Iliad both as a mobile and fixed operator. It is a strategy already adopted by many Italian operators (among the most aggressive converging offers in terms of prices, we remember those of Fastweb and Tiscali), which aims to retain customers and convince them to maximize the overall expenditure, offering a considerable discount if you choose the same operator for both the smartphone and the fiber. This strategy, already successful in itself, it makes particular sense to Iliad, which has always bet on transparency towards its customers, earning their trust in the brand. According to various surveys (such as this one, conducted by the German Institute for Quality and Finance in the first months of 2021) Iliad is the most popular operator in Italy: we are sure that several satisfied mobile customers will be willing to choose the operator’s optical fiber, especially if the change of fixed line operator will lead to an overall saving. Also in France, Free offers a concrete advantage for those who choose the operator on both fixed and mobile: in particular, Free halves the cost of the mobile offer for those who also have a fixed line. As we have already mentioned, prices in France are higher than in Italy and they don’t do much text, but we mention them anyway to give you an idea: Free’s flagship fiber connection costs € 29.99 / month for the first year, after which the price rises to € 39.99 / month. Who subscribes, is entitled to the discounted price for the furniture, which goes from € 19.99 / month to € 9.99 / month (for unlimited calls and messages + 210 GB in 5G).

Speaking of prices, it is really difficult to make a forecast: we reiterate that French costs are not a term of comparison and the only way to get a plausible idea of how much the Iliad fiber will cost in Italy is to take a look at the price of the offers of the cheaper operators who rely on Open Fiber. In this regard, Tiscali – currently the cheapest among the big names – offers its own FTTH fiber connection up to 1 Gbps at € 23.95 for those who also have Tiscali Mobile (+ € 7.99 / month for the offer mobile). Having to to venture a hypothesis, we believe it likely that the Iliad fiber will have a cost around 25 € / month, similar to most other operators. More than on extreme savings (impossible, due to the cost of the Open Fiber infrastructure), Iliad is likely to choose the path of converging offers and included services (see next paragraph).

Iliad as a service aggregator: the Iliadbox strategy

In France, Free’s main offering is the Freebox Pop package which, at a price of € 29.99 / month for the first year and then € 39.99 / month, includes not only the fiber subscription (up to 5 Gbps), but also three hardware devices: the router, a WiFi repeater it’s a TV box (based on Android TV and equipped with a special remote control).

The Freebox Pop router (which in Italy could be called Iliadbox Pop) is a latest generation router, with all the latest technologies of the case: WiFi AC2100 dual band (2.4 GHz and 5 GHz), technology support MU-MIMO (Multiple Input, Multiple Output), Bluetooth 5.0, safety standard WP3 and three Ethernet ports (two 1 Gbps, one 2.5 Gbps). It has a rather advanced operating system, which includes a network file manager and the ability to install virtual machines (but only on Freebox Delta, we go back). It is confirmed that Iliad’s fiber router will be based on Freebox Pop (probably on version 8, the last one launched): not only with one of the latest operating system updates, FreeboxOS, was introduced the support for the Italian language, but the managing director of Iliad, Thomas Reynaud, in the past has explicitly declared his desire to bring the Freebox system to Italy as well. But, as mentioned, the Freebox system is not composed only of the router: there is also a self-installing WiFi repeater (if you are wondering, it is a simple repeater, not a mesh network) and above all a TV box called Player Pop. Player Pop is based on Android TV, and therefore supports all the apps on the Play Store, includes support for 4K HDR Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos and has a dedicated remote control with Google Assistant button.

In the Freebox Pop offer, Free includes access to OQEE, a 220-channel television service managed directly by Free, 12 months of Canal + (French television channel under subscription) and 6 months of Disney +. In addition, of course, it also supports subscriptions to Netflix And Prime Video. However, for those who do not like the Pop Player included in the offer, Free includes the possibility to buy one Apple TV 4K in installments, at the additional price of € 2.99 / month for 48 months.

Delta Freebox

Although Freebox Pop is the solution on which Free pushes the most, in France the operator also offers Delta Freebox. This is a more expensive subscription (€ 39.99 / month for the first year, after € 49.99 / month), which however includes not only better hardware (the Freebox Delta box, which replaces the router of the Pop version, supports connections up to 10 Gbps and also acts as a NAS), but also subscriptions: in addition to the 12 months of Canal + and the 6 months of Disney + already mentioned, the Freebox Delta subscription includes Netflix and Prime Video subscriptions. For more information on the difference between the various Freebox models, we refer you to the appropriate comparison page (in French).

And in Italy?