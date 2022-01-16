Iliad, fiber and landline arrive: what do we know

Iliad enters the fixed telephony market with an offer for fiber. The news had been in the air for several months, but the CEO Blessed Levi confirmed the expansion plan towards the new market in an interview with The sun 24 hours, explaining how the operator, who became famous for the sale of sim cards and top-ups through the self-service vending machines called Simbox, intends to make this important leap.

The fiber and landline of Iliad arrive: the words of the CEO Benedetto Levi

The landing on the fixed “is now imminent“, Explained the managing director of Iliad, stressing that the company will soon be on the market with new offerings, which could cause a domino effect in the sector.

Iliad’s mobile offers have in fact contributed to revolutionizing the tariffs of other operators, forced to lower them to become more competitive also due to competition from mvno, the virtual mobile telephone operators that sell eSim, electronic sims, as we have explained here.

In short, it is possible to predict that in the coming months in Italy we will observe a revolution in telephone bills and internet connections, with the company that could still aim for low cost, forcing even the big Italians to downsize their prices.

When the fiber and the Iliad landline arrive in Italy: the hypotheses

Benedetto Levi explained that Iliad tariffs for optical fiber will arrive in a few days. Initially the connection will rely on the network of Open Fiber of Enel, to serve the black areas of the country, the most covered, and then rely instead on FiberCop by Tim.

The CEO stressed that even for the fixed network there will be the “same operation as transparency”On the prices that followed the arrival in the mobile sector of the French company in Italy.

Iliad Italia, from Simboxes to 5G and now the optical fiber: the story

Iliad Italia was founded in 2016 as a subsidiary of the French Iliad, founded in 1990 and which since 2000 has been operating across the Alps as a telephone operator, becoming a few years later, with the acquisition of the infrastructure of Alice by Telecom Italia, the second largest operator in the country. The entry into mobile telephony came only later, with the brand Free mobile.

In Italy, the Iliad mobile network became operational in 2018, differing in the purchase of telephone cards at vending machines Simbox already used abroad by Free mobile, and the Italian branch has spent more 1 billion euros, also to guarantee the assignment of the new 5G frequencies.

The transition to fixed, we said, is not one anyway Announcements. In fact, on 6 March 2020 Iliad Italia obtained from Ministry of Development Economic the authorization for the execution of the telephone service accessible to the public, and therefore to proceed with the plan concerning the fixed line. In July the agreement with Open Fiber.

