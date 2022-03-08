Iliad fiber, here are the first problems: users complain of short disconnections that create problems at play and work

For most users, Iliad fiber is exceptional: it costs little, goes fast and if there is a problem the Customer Service is very quick to respond. But not everyone is satisfied: those who use the connection to play online, or to work with remote sessions, in fact, they realized that Iliad’s connection suffers from short random disconnections that can create serious problems.

There are those who have lost hours of work remotely due to a disconnection, and those who have had problems during a gaming session. Of course, gaming and work are not comparable, but there are still those who play at a certain level and may find themselves uncomfortable if, in the middle of a game, the connection is blocked. Also think of those who are taking remote interviews, or exams, and those who follow remote lessons: the fact that the connection can be interrupted at any moment with the other remains a cause for concern.

Those that affect the Iliad fiber are very short disconnections, even of a few seconds, and are occasional: someone has had four in one day, others one in a week, still others have had many close ones and then, for a long time, no problem .

It is not possible to understand how extensive the issue is and whether it concerns all users: as always, fans represent a niche, and this niche is the most attentive to these issues. It is these users who have looked at the IliadBox logs and checked if the modem has disconnected, they are the ones who have made several tests to understand if the problem was related to the hardware (the box) or to the connectivity on the Iliad side. The problem could therefore affect all Iliad users, but in the face of a disconnection of 30 seconds in the head of a user who uses the internet occasionally, an alarm bell does not go on.

It is difficult to say what caused this, even if according to the reports of the users of the well-known FibraClick forum, there could be two things.

The first is the IliadBox, which reaches too high temperatures and these temperatures cause a restart of the device.

The graphic published by a user of the Fibraclick forum

The high temperatures reached by the modem that Iliad offers on loan have been known for some time, and in France, where they use similar hardware, there are those who have created handcrafted solutions to lower a few degrees.

A 3D printed base for easy ventilation

Some users have placed the box vertically, to facilitate ventilation, others have created special bases that raise the router by a couple of centimeters. With the modem in vertical there are those who assure that they have reduced the number of disconnections, but if the problem were really the high temperature with the arrival of summer there is not to be too happy.

Iliad has provided a fan to facilitate dissipation, and the fan currently runs at very low speed: an update would be enough to change the dissipation management curves, partially solving the problems.

In any case, there are devices that work at very high temperatures without ever having reliability problems, and precisely for this reason there are also those who tend to clear the modem by pointing their finger on the updates and activations that iliad is doing on the network side. The fact that there are hardly any disconnections on Sundays suggests that these short “downs” are somehow related to the new activations.

We have informed Iliad of the situation, even if they were already aware of it due to the hundreds of reports from users in recent weeks, and we are waiting to understand what the reasons are and above all what they are doing to solve a serious problem.