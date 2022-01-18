ILIAD Fiber is here! The event has been set for next January 25th

The new ILIAD revolution is coming and exactly next January 25th. Yes, ILIAD finally has a date for the fixed line and as already announced by its managing director Benedetto Levi, a few days ago, his company is ready to land also with fiber. The press conference was set for 9.30 on next January 25th and from that moment we will know exactly everything about Iliad’s proposal (or proposals) also for the fixed in Italy.

ILIAD lands in the fixed with the Fiber

“The pandemic has shown how important it is to have ultra-high-performance connectivity at home, and on the fixed market we see a situation that is not the best, with extremely stable market shares over time, offers that are very similar to each other and on average unclear, too many constraints. . We want to make the same revolution made on mobile, the one in which we operate is not a healthy market. We aim to bring healthy competition “, said the manager Benedetto Levi.

The numbers speak for themselves: Iliad currently has over 8.5 million users with mobile and this means that 1 out of 7 Italians chose to use the French operator in Italy. Not just because the company ready to invoice this year the beauty of one billion euros also proposing itself financially at a much higher level.

Unfortunately, at the moment there is not much information on the fixed offer. It is known that the offer will aim, as already done for mobile, on transparency and clarity this means that also for the fixed, Iliad, will propose bundles (or just one bundle) in which for you will have only and exclusively connectivity and calls. Nothing else.

On connectivity we know that Iliad will start with the Open Fiber network especially to cover the black areas and then tend to extend its coverage also with Fibercop, given the signing of the agreement with the latter. It is certainly easy to assume that the operator can bet on an offer with FTTH option at least 1 Gigabit in download and 300 Megabit in upload to be able to play with the other competitors. The price will make a difference but seen as an entry into the furniture market, a lot is expected from this point of view, that is a truly competitive price.