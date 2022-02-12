Iliad fiber speed and quality of service: our test

by Silvio Spina | 10-02-2022 | Optical Fiber, Iliad, Internet Home





A few weeks after the official launch of the Iliadbox offer, we decided to request the activation of the optical fiber of the French provider and to test the service, in particular on a Municipality reached by a total of 5 Gigabits and on a house where it was not an FTTH offer has never been activated. Let’s see how it went and some speed tests, both using the Ethernet cable and Wifi.

A couple of weeks after Iliad’s debut on the fixed market with first Iliadbox house offerwe were able to test the service directly: the writer resides in a recently wired house from the Open Fiber network and in a municipality where the French operator allows you to have the now known 5 Gigabit overall through the proprietary modem.

With the apparatus of the company, in fact, it is possible to exploit 2 ports of 1 Gigabit, one of 2.5 Gigabit and Wifi at 500 Mbps, for a total of 5 Gbps. An Internet offer had never been subscribed to the apartment in which the service was activated: it is therefore anactivation from scratch and not of a migration from another provider.

Here’s how it went, starting from the request to the actual activation of the line, and let’s see the first speed tests.

Summary

Iliad fiber activation times (new activation)

Not having to make any switch from another provider, the activation of the Iliad casa offer was particularly fast: the request was submitted via the Internet on February 2nd and Open Fiber technicians activated the service on February 8th. We chose the offer with the modem included in free loan: the Iliadbox was delivered and installed by the same Open Fiber technicians in a few minutes.

It was not necessary to use an ONT: whoever is reached by EPON technology, in fact, receives together with the modem a SPF + module with optical port to be inserted into the modemin order to connect the cable from the socket directly to the device (the technician will in any case take care of the installation.

NB: in the cities reached by the FTTH-GPON (including Milan, Turin and Bologna), on the other hand, Iliad provides an SPF module to be inserted into the modem, allowing the Ethernet connection between the external ONT (provided by Open Fiber) and the Iliadbox modem.

First Iliadbox configuration

The initial configuration of the Iliad modem takes a few minutes, like any router switched on for the first time. It is not necessary to enter any manual parameters: the steps in progress are shown on the display of the device, until the end of the procedure.

Once the automatic configuration is finished, the small screen of the device will show the time.

Through a pad with four directional arrows placed next to the screen you can scroll through the device menu and view the default Wifi password. To simplify the connection with your mobile devices, however, simply scroll the menu to display of a barcode to be scanned with your camera. The connection is quick enough and we didn’t notice any disconnections.

Also there configuration of the Iliadbox appfor the management of the main functions of the router, was immediate and very simple.

Iliad speed test

Let’s assume that the area in which we tested the Iliad offer is covered by FTTH-EPON technology, so we have the opportunity to take advantage of the company’s overall 5 Gbps. The measurements were initially mixed, especially following modem rebootsbut there is a reason: every time the device is switched on, the 5 GHz network, being on a DFS channel, it takes a few minutes to scan. During the start-up phase of Iliadbox and in the first minutes in which it is turned on, therefore, it is normal to notice drops in performance.

The scanning phase can be monitored directly from the Iliadbox app by entering on Network / Wifi Diagnostics / Start Diagnostics. Immediately after this phase, the network can give its best without too many problems.

Here are some Iliad fiber speed tests carried out with the Ethernet cable:

And here are some measurements of Iliad Internet speed on a Wifi network:

As you can see, the speeds are very good both in download and upload. They are tests carried out near the apparatus, a few meters away. Moving away several meters to other rooms of the house, the decline is physiological and probably a Wifi extender could be useful to make the most of the bandwidth. In this case we are talking about a apartment of about 75 square meters, arranged in a single level, with fairly thick walls: the scenarios, therefore, can vary considerably depending on the type of house and the actual size. Also in terms of ping the results are good, although probably not as “extreme” as the hardcore gamers would hope.

In the “normal” use of the connection, with two computers, two smartphones, a tablet and a TV connected (almost all via Wireless, apart from a PC), we encountered no particular problems, if not some fluctuating performance in moving the devices from one room to another. The Iliad modem, as well as most of the dual band devices on the market, automatically manages the transition from 2.4 to 5 GHz according to the distance from the device: but unfortunately, the switch is slow in some cases and it is necessary to disconnect and reconnect the device connected to the router immediately after moving it, so as to “force” the switch to the best band.

To avoid this and taking into account the not huge distances inside the house, we decided to separate the two bands and connect almost all devices to 5 GHzmaking the most of the speed of the Iliad fiber: it is a very simple operation, which it can be done directly from the Iliad app in the Network section. However, it is not an obligatory operation and the slowness of the switch may not be a problem for most of the users (or it can in any case be solved with a firmware update of the device). Furthermore, the manual management of the two bands may not be the best choice in some environments or if you are not particularly accustomed to “tweaking”.

Guaranteed minimum speed

The minimum speed declared by the operator in the official documentation of the Iliadbox offer provides for two levels of performance depending on the connection technology:

FTTH-GPON at 1 Gbps: 100 Mbps in download and 31 Mbps in upload;

FTTH-EPON at 5 Gbps overall: 300 Mbps in download and 28 Mbps in upload.

Iliadbox app: first impressions

The Iliadbox application, downloadable for free from the iOS app store and the Android Play Storeis essential and easy to set up. At the first start you will be asked to associate the modem (to be confirmed later on the mini display of the modem itself) and to set a password.

There Home tab of the app shows the associated devices, the connection status, the data transmission speed and the ability to share the Wifi password via third-party app or QRCode.

of the app shows the associated devices, the connection status, the data transmission speed and the ability to share the Wifi password via third-party app or QRCode. On the Devices tab instead, all the devices connected to the modem, the data transmitted in real time and a list of recently connected devices are displayed.

instead, all the devices connected to the modem, the data transmitted in real time and a list of recently connected devices are displayed. On the Profiles tab Profiles can be created to set scheduled breaks only for specific devices;

Profiles can be created to set scheduled breaks only for specific devices; On Net various aspects of the Wireless network can be managed, from the separation or union of the two bands mentioned above, to the setting of restrictions or blocks to avoid the connection of “unwanted” devices, to the diagnostics and modification of the main parameters (the Network SSID the password and the Wifi security protocol).

various aspects of the Wireless network can be managed, from the separation or union of the two bands mentioned above, to the setting of restrictions or blocks to avoid the connection of “unwanted” devices, to the diagnostics and modification of the main parameters (the the password and the Wifi security protocol). There Other section The Iliadbox app collects general information, such as the version of the app, the libraries used, the legal info, etc….

Iliad Fiber Test: should you activate it?

In short, the first impact with the service and the first speed tests of the iliad fiber convinced us: the performance is in line with the main competing providers and, thanks to the FTTH-EPON available in many areas of Italy, the total 5 Gbps provided by Iliadbox could be comfortableespecially for those who use cable and Wifi simultaneously on multiple devices.

Iliadbox modem has good performance but, as we have reported before, he still has some flaws in his youth. The absence of Wifi 6 makes itself felt in some cases and the comparison with other latest generation devices of the competition (for example the Fastweb NeXXt and the TIM Hub +) highlights even more its excessive “essentiality”. However this aspect it may not be a disadvantage, especially for basic users and less “geeks”.

Same goes for the app, essential, easy to use, but without too many “advanced” options: for example, there is no possibility to set devices by priority or customize the bandwidth speed based on distance or type of use (features available with other providers).

Obviously the quality of the experience will depend on various factors, such as the type of coverage, the characteristics and size of the home, the devices you are using to connect or the method of connection (cable or Wifi).

