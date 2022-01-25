Iliad Fibra, all you need to know before choosing it

Today Iliad presented its fiber offer. The price, for those who are already Iliad customers, is excellent: 15.99 euros per month with monthly billing and with all the promises already made in the mobile field. No remodeling, no hidden costs, no surprises, forever.

These promises that Iliad has kept with the smartphone plans, there are therefore no reasons to doubt the company that has always been very serious in respecting when promised to customers.

Some might object by saying that for non-customers the price is 23.99 euros, therefore close to that of other operators, however Iliad has created an offer designed for its customers and today there are no reasons not to have Iliad also on your smartphone, or on one of the family’s smartphones.

Iliad Fibra, as Benedetto Levi said during the presentation, is an offer made for Iliad customers who were fed up with the unclear offers of other operators, and it is the reason why the price communicated is 15.99 euros, because this is the price that most of the existing customers asking for this offer will pay from now on. We have condensed in one big FAQ all the questions and answers that can come to the mind of those who are about to decide to do Iliad.





Who can subscribe to Iliad Fiber?





Iliad has decided, in order not to create confusion, to propose a connectivity solution based exclusively on FTTH fiber, therefore real fiber from the control unit to inside the house. It uses OpenFiber fiber, and there are currently approximately 7.2 million housing units potentially covered.

On the OpenFiber website I am covered, but not on the Iliad website

At the moment Iliad only covers the black areas. Iliad reminded us that OpenFiber has an expansion plan that will also cover the gray areas and an agreement has also been signed with Fibercoop. The goal is to increase coverage towards the gray areas, and then also the white ones.

Will there be an offer for those with FTTC too?





At the moment this hypothesis is excluded, to have Iliad connectivity you have to wait for the coverage of your area, and you can consult the Ultra Broadband website to get an idea of ​​when a street or a country will be covered.





What is the maximum speed reached?





Iliad has promised a speed of 5 Gbps in download and 700 Mbps in upload, but as always these speeds are related to external parameters such as network conditions and the equipment used, it is difficult for a user to reach them. Furthermore this speed can be reached in all areas where the network was made natively by OpenFiber with EPON technology. In Milan, Bologna and Turin, where OpenFiber inherited part of the Metroweb network with GPON technology, the maximum speed that is sold is 1 Gbps in download and 300 Mbps in upload.





What is the declared minimum speed?





To find out the minimum speed that the operator declares, it is necessary to read the tariff transparency documents. In Milan, Bologna and Turin the minimum speed is 100 Mbps in download and 31 Mbps in upload, in the rest of Italy 300 Mbps in download and 28 Mbps in upload.





In addition to the fee of 15.99 euros / 23.99 euros, are there any other costs?





The installation costs 39.99 euros and is one-off, while the modem is on free loan and must be returned in case of cancellation. Anyone who does not return the modem will have to pay 149 euros. The modem will be replaced free of charge if it fails by Iliad, if instead the fault is due to the user the cost for the replacement will be 149 euros. Those who want a network extender, up to 4 can be connected to cover 200 square meters of home, will have to pay 1.99 euros for each additional extender per month.





Are there any additional paid services not included?





In addition to the possibility of having an extender, you can ask for the McAfee Multi Access Antivirus at 2.99 euros per month. Also not included in the offer is the transfer of calls to national fixed and mobile numbers: € 0.05 per minute, charged € 0.01 per second up to 18 seconds and then € 0.01 every 12 seconds





Are there any contractual obligations?





No restrictions, you can cancel when you want: the cost of deactivation or transfer of the line is 19 euros and is a fixed cost unrelated to Iliad. The user only needs to return the modem and any extenders.





What services are included in the offer besides navigation?





There are unlimited calls in Italy and to 62 international destinations, the answering machine with various customization options, the anonymous call option, the display of the number of calls and the blocking of hidden numbers.





Does the fax work?





No, the fax is not working





Can I subscribe to the offer without a modem?





Of course, Iliad has an offer which is called Iliad Net Neutrality which allows the user to subscribe to the offer without the modem on loan and therefore without having to return it. The cost always remains the same and Iliad offers the parameters to configure compatible modems to use them with its network at maximum capacity. At the moment the compatible modems for which the configurations have been given are the Turris Omnia 2020 and the MikroTik RB4011iGS, two prosumer level devices.





How can you take advantage of the 5 Gbps download?





The value as we have said is not guaranteed, however on the back of the iliad box there are three network ports one of which offers 2.5 Gbps of bandwidth. However tempting such a high speed may be, remember that it is really difficult, if not impossible, find a consumer device with an ethernet port that travels over 1 Gbps. Even if a person wants to hook up a Wi-Fi 6 wireless mesh system, such as those proposed by Netgear or Eero, the network port on these devices is 1 Gbps.





Is the IP fixed? Is the network IPv4 or IPv6?





The IP is fixed, and the network is IPv6. MAP-E is used to manage IPv4 over IPv6.





Are the dns of the router pre-set or can they be changed?





The dns of the router are freely replaceable by the user





Is the router Wi-fi 5 or Wi-fi 6?





The router is Wi-Fi 5 and shares 500 Mbps of bandwidth. The same is true for extenders. Those who want a more efficient and faster wireless network can connect 3 access points of a mesh system directly to ethernet using the three ports on the back.

Is there a router manual to consult?

The manual is in the box and can also be downloaded by the user who subscribes to the fiber in the user area.

If I choose Iliad Fibra, do I risk running out of internet during the operator change?





No, Iliad has confirmed to us that they manage the passage from another operator with the cancellation request and promise a migration without even one day of interruption.





Will DAZN look good with Iliad Fibra?





According to Benedetto Levi they have not registered any problems in the vision of DAZN on their mobile network and they are convinced that there will be no problems even on the fiber. At the moment there are no caches at the providers, but the situation is kept under control: if needed, we will intervene.