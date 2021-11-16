Iliad Fibra “on the launch pad” according to today’s Iliad Group documents – MondoMobileWeb.it | Telephony | Offers

After the postponement of a few months with respect to the times initially estimated, the time may have come launch in the fixed telephony market Italian for Iliad, which in presenting the Group’s financial results for the third quarter of 2021 stated that the Fiber offer is “On the launch pad”.

As already told, in the morning of today, November 16, 2021, the Iliad Group announced the financial results reported to Q3 2021 (therefore until 30 September 2021), but in the press release no reference had been made to the launch of the fixed line in Italy.

In the afternoon, the telecommunications group published the presentation slide, also illustrated by Iliad Group CEO Thomas Reynaud with the conference scheduled for 16:00.

Launch in the upcoming fixed according to the slides of the Iliad Group

In detail, in the slide dedicated to highlights of Q3 2021 of the Iliad Group, among those dedicated to Italian branch the statement is present “The fixed broadband offer is on the launch pad”.

In the next slide, which summarizes the situation of the Iliad Group in the various countries in which it is active, about Italy, in addition to mentioning the achievement of 10% market share in 3 years and the more than 8229 mobile broadcasting sites, in this case for Fiber it is specified: “Imminent launch of fixed broadband”.

Therefore, despite an exact date or period in which Iliad Italia will debut in the fixed network market is not yet known, the Group implies that the launch it should be forthcoming, this time without indicating a further delay on the times or a reference period (while the last indication of the operator was that the launch was expected “After summer 2021”).

Please note that the Iliad Group board has repeatedly reiterated its intention preserve the so-called launch-impact, avoiding providing precise information on the exact launch date, as well as on the operator’s strategy and on the characteristics of its offer.

Finalization of the launch with the partners Open Fiber and FiberCop (TIM)

In the slide dedicated to mobile and fixed networks of the three operators of the Iliad Group, active respectively in France (Free), Poland (Play and UPC) and Italy, regarding the Iliad Italia fixed network the wording is present “Finalization of our landline launch”, remembering in this case the strategic agreements with Open Fiber and the most recent with FiberCop.

In fact, as already known, already the 7 July 2020 the agreement for Iliad’s use of Open Fiber’s FTTH fiber network, after the operator had obtained general authorization from MISE a few months earlier to also become a fixed network operator.

More recently, the August 9, 2021, Iliad announced that it has signed the co-investment agreement with FiberCop, the network company of TIM also participated by KKR and Fastweb, with the aim of developing the FTTH fiber access market.

The latest agreement with FiberCop it does not replace the previous one with Open Fiber, but will allow Iliad to dispose of two partners in the field with whom it will soon launch its fixed network services, following the two strategic agreements signed with the respective companies.

Iliadbox brand for Italy?

For fixed network services in Italy, Iliad could use the brand Iliadbox, which would resume the brand “Freebox” used in France, from which it should also inherit the proprietary modem called Freebox Pop (in which support for the Italian language has already been added in recent months).

Just the brand Iliadbox has been present since this summer in the new ones promotional totems introduced in some Iliad Corner, which in some cases was then covered with a band with the Iliad logo.

