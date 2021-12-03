Iliad Flash 150. How to activate (new and existing customers)

Iliad launches the new offer “Flash” Iliad 150. The best Iliad offer is therefore called Flash 150 from today and costs 9.99 euros per month. The only limit of this offer is in the timing of activation. Those who want to join Iliad Flash 150 must do so no later than 11 January 2022. After the post published on UpGo we are here to answer all the main questions about this new offering. We will update again, in the next few hours and days, this guide to Iliad Flash 150 so if you come up with other questions about this new mega offer, feel free to ask them, either in the comments space below or directly on the Telegram UpGo 4Fan channel.

What does Iliad Flash 150 foresee?

We tell you with a very small summary of the characteristics of this super “Christmas” offer by Iliad:

unlimited minutes

unlimited sms

150 giga of internet browsing

7 gig in EU roaming

access to the 5G network

for € 9.99 per month

The offer, as we have said, is cheaper than the fourth mobile operator.

How is Iliad Flash 150 activated?

The offer is activated directly online and in Iliad stores. You can go directly to the web page dedicated to the offer by clicking the banner below. As mentioned, there is an expiration date for this offer: January 11, 2022. That said, those who have activated the rate by that date will not have to fear changes. With Iliad, we remind you, all rates are forever. And for real.

Do I necessarily have to have 5G to use Iliad Flash 150?

No. In the case of the Iliad Flash 150 offer, as well as for all the other Iliad 5G offers, the presence of 5G technology is to be interpreted as one more possibility. And certainly not as an obligation. This means that if you have a smartphone compatible with 5G Iliad (unfortunately not all of them are yet) and you are in an area covered by 5G on the Iliad proprietary network, you can take advantage of this new technology (super fast and very low latency). But if one of these conditions does not occur, you have nothing to fear. Your smartphone with the new Iliad sim will continue to work under 3G and 4G coverage.

Change plan to Iliad Flash 150

Eh, unfortunately this is a very hot issue brought up in these hours on the 4Fan Telegram channel. So this plan is of the “flash” type, typically aimed at new customers who decide to switch to Iliad or to activate a brand new sim, with a new number. Who already has Iliad, who already owns a sim of this manager, cannot subscribe to the new offer. However Iliad has recently opened to the change of plan for existing customers which is available exclusively towards the Iliad Giga 120 rate, which always costs 9.99 euros per month. In short, if you are already a customer of Iliad you can switch to the 120 gig monthly plan at most and not to the 150 one. Too bad.

Iliad Flash 150 for existing Iliad customers?

Therefore, for existing Iliad customers, the Iliad Flash 150 offer is not available. The fact remains that those who are already subscribers to the operator founded by Xavier Niel, will be able to “triangulate”, or bring their sim for a few days to another mobile operator and then return to Iliad by joining the new proposal. Absolutely practicable choice.

As mentioned, however, in the next few hours we will update this guide again by posting other questions that will come out in the UpGo community. Please let us know what you will do, if you activate this offer and, if you are already a client of Iliad, if you are satisfied with your current rate.