Iliad Flash 150: unlimited minutes, unlimited SMS and 150 Giga in 5G for € 9.99 per month – MondoMobileWeb.it | Telephony | Offers

Starting today, December 2, 2021, Iliad launched a new offer that can be subscribed for a certain period of time, called in this case Flash 150, with minutes, SMS and 150 Giga at 9.99 euros per month and license to navigate 5G.

The offer can be activated for all new iliad customers, with or without a simultaneous request for portability of their number.

Bundle and costs Iliad Flash 150

Iliad Flash 150 (here is the direct link) includes in detail unlimited minutes to all national fixed and mobile numbers, Unlimited SMS Towards all, unlimited calls to some international destinations fixed network and mobile network e 150 Giga of data traffic also valid in 5G, all at the price of 9.99 euros per month.

The new Flash 150 offer therefore also includes unlimited minutes from Italy to landline and mobile network numbers in Canada and the USA, And unlimited minutes from Italy to following foreign landline numbers: Azores, Germany, Andorra, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Bulgaria, China, Cyprus, South Korea, Croatia, Denmark, Spain, Estonia, Finland, France, Gibraltar, Greece, Guadeloupe, Guam, Guernsey, Guyana, Hong Kong, Hungary, Isle of Man, Canary archipelago, India, Ireland, Iceland, Israel, Jersey, Latvia, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Madeira, Malta, Martinique, Mayotte, Norway, New Zealand, Netherlands, Peru, Poland, Portugal, Puerto Rico, Slovakia, Czech Republic, Réunion, Romania, United Kingdom, San Marino, Slovenia, Sweden, Switzerland, Taiwan.

The offer in question can also be used in EU roaming under the same national conditions for minutes and SMS and with a ceiling on the maximum usable data traffic, equal to 7 Giga.

In case of internet extra threshold, 0.00305 euros will be paid for each MB of internet consumed. Outside the countries of the European Union there are no all-inclusive rates for a fee but only roaming rates based on consumption.

Where you can subscribe to the offer

The offer can be subscribed until 11 January 2021 directly online on the official website of the operator, at the Iliad Store with the assistance of the Iliad employees and the so-called Corner scattered in various points of sale throughout the country.

The new offer with 150 Giga at 9.99 euros per month is available also with cash payment, at the Iliad Point, available at affiliated Snaipay points, and through the channel Iliad Express, which allows you to buy the SIM also in hypermarkets, supermarkets, consumer electronics stores and bookstores. In these channels it is the only offer available.

Activation costs and to whom it is addressed

The cost to purchase a new Iliad SIM in the trio and of 9.99 euros, to which the amount of the first monthly advance payment of the offer is added, 9.99 euros. The total to be paid to enter Iliad with the Flash 150 will therefore be 19.98 euros.

The Iliad customer will be able to activate a new SIM with or without a simultaneous request for portability of his number from another national operator. It is also possible to activate a new number, then subsequently request MNP from your Iliad customer area.

Iliad customers can always choose to pay the renewals automatically with their card or with manual payment (debit on residual credit), from their customer area on the operator’s official website.

The renewal charge is earlier than the day of the renewal itself, as the operator tries to charge its cost in the 24 or 48 hours prior to the actual renewal date. However, the bundle is renewed every effective month.

Iliad Voce, Giga 40, Giga 80 offers, including the new Flash 150, are available for new customers only, while existing customers can change offer to Giga 120 5G at 9.99 euros per month.

5G navigation with Iliad

As mentioned, the Flash 150 offer is enabled for navigation on the Iliad’s 5G network, launched from 22 December 2020, and currently only available in some areas of the first cities covered and using currently compatible smartphones.

The operator allows you to reach theoretical maximum speeds up to 855 Mbps in download and up to 72 Mbps in upload. Iliad always points out that these speeds are achievable “Considering the frequency spectrum available, the maximum expected modulation, the aggregation of all the carriers and a single user scenario in ideal radio conditions”.

In detail, at the moment the new Iliad network is available in some areas of the following cities: Alessandria, Bari, Bologna, Brescia, Cagliari, Como, Ferrara, Florence, Genoa, La Spezia, Latina, Messina, Milan, Modena, Padua, Perugia, Pesaro, Pescara, Piacenza, Prato, Ravenna, Reggio Calabria, Reggio Emilia, Rome , Turin, Verona And Vicenza.

Iliad stresses that it is working to increase 5G coverage, which will therefore be gradually extended to other cities as well. To take advantage of the navigation on Iliad’s 5G network it is necessary to use one of the compatible smartphones with Iliad, present in the official list on the operator’s website.

The operator always points out that he stands anyway “Working to include all 5G smartphones among the devices compatible with the 5G iliad network”.

Other details

The minutes and SMS of the chosen offer are always unlimited, in compliance with the principles of good faith and fairness. In case of exceeding the data bundle foreseen by your offer, the connection will be automatically blocked.

The Iliad customer by going to his customer area, in the section My options, the named entry is present “Unblocking data connection over the traffic included in the package” set to “Not active” by default, with which you can unlock the connection with consequent navigation without slowing down the speed, applying the charge according to consumption (90 euro cents for every 100 megabytes of internet).

In the event of insufficient credit, however, the customer can use the pay-as-you-go tariff plan which provides for a cost of 28 euro cents for every minute of conversation both to landline and mobile networks, 28 euro cents for every SMS and 90 euro cents for every 100 Megabyte of internet, which correspond to 9 euros for each Giga used.

The cost of each MMS, not included in the offer, is 49 euro cents each. There are no additional fees to use the basic tariff plan Consumption.

When the Iliad customer recharges the sufficient amount, the offer is renewed and will have a new expiry date, one effective month from the last renewal.

Services included with Iliad

In its offers Iliad always includes, at no additional cost, also i ancillary services Voice mail (at number 401), Call me back (if the answering machine is active), Hotspot, Residual Credit Control (toll free number 400), Visual answering machine, Show caller number, Call waiting (if the number is busy), Consumption control, Block hidden numbers, Speed ​​dials, Call and SMS filter And forwarding to answering machine abroad. On the other hand, Premium SMS and premium services are excluded.

I am instead excluded premium SMS and premium services, while unlike the original offer, call forwarding to national fixed and mobile numbers could be excluded.

With Iliad Flash 150 the call transfer rate is 5 euro cents per minute with billing in increments of 1 cent for the first 18 seconds, then 1 euro cent every 12 seconds. Call forwarding to the answering machine is free of charge.

