Iliad, formal offer for 100% of Vodafone Italia: 14 billion euro transaction?

14 billion euros: the acquisition by Iliad of 100% of Vodafone Italia could be worth so much. This is what emerges from Bloomberg indiscretions which announces that it has received one confirmed by Iliad CEO Thomas Reynaud.

Sole 24Ore quantifies the value of the transaction. 14 billion to take over all the Italian assets of the British telco. Is this a fair amount? It sure is well below the 21 billion paid by the Russians of Vimpelcom to take Wind in 2011an operation that gave birth to the sixth Tlc company in the world. But times have changed since then. Much changed. The value of the ARPU was over 20 euros, today it has collapsed below 10. Telco debt has increased and the market has become so competitive that it no longer allows four large operators to hold their own.

According to the first estimates of analysts, however, the transaction could be below 14 billion: “Even though the results are down due to competitive pressure, we would expect a multiple of 7-8x EV / Ebitda that is 11-13 billion ”estimates Equita.

Consolidation, therefore, is the only way to return to balanceeven if there will be obstacles: “The operation for Iliad would be financially very demanding and not obvious from an authorization point of view – comment the Equita analysts – even if the European regulator appeared to be more willing to evaluate the consolidation from 4 to 3 operators, probably in the face of remedies (for example on frequencies) ”. And second Mediobanca Securities “The consolidation of the sector is the key to coping with the continuing need to support infra-investments and could eventually translate into less competitive market dynamics”.

If it is true that at the moment the Iliad-Vodafone operation is at an embryonic level, the pieces that begin to compose the puzzle are several. To begin with there are the names of the advisors, Lazard and Ubs appointed by the two telcos to evaluate the operation than if it were completed would make Iliad the first operator in Italy with a marketshare of 36% and revenues close to 6 billion. Then there are the declarations – just a few days ago – by Nick Read, the CEO of Vodafone, on the occasion of the presentation of the financial results. The manager has made it clear that consolidation is necessary not only in Italy but also in the UK and Spainconfirming how much already declared last November in reference to the difficult situation facing the European Tlc market. Read’s statements are paired with those of number one of Iliad Italy Benedetto Levi early January: If one of the three main operators goes on sale, we will evaluate all options without foreclosures also in terms of M&A“. And today there confirmation of Ad Thomas Reynaud.

THEThe marriage between Linkem and Tiscali is another clear sign of the road our country is taking.

Last but not least: neither Vodafone nor Iliad comment on the indications, another clear sign that more than something is brewing.

And on the other hand, the operation would not be the first with a view to consolidation at Vodafone: in March 2020 the merger between Inwit – the tower company of the Tim Group – and Vodafone Towers was completed making Inwit the largest tower company in our country.

@ALL RIGHTS RESERVED