Iliad Giga 120 returns for new customers: minutes, SMS and 120 Giga 5G at 9.99 euros per month – MondoMobileWeb.it | Telephony | Offers

Starting starting today, January 12, 2022the possibility for new customers to subscribe to the offer has ended Iliad Flash 150 for 9.99 euros per monthwhat then is no longer available. In its place the Giga 120 returns for everyonewhich for the same monthly price offers minutes, SMS and 120 Giga also in 5G.

Therefore, as had been established since the launch which took place last December 2, 2021, January 11, 2022 was the last day useful to subscribe Iliad Flash 150with minutes, SMS and 150 Giga also in 5G at 9.99 euros per month. Specifically, the offer remained subscribable until 11:59 pm of 11 January 2022.

Instead, starting today, January 12, 2022compared to other occasions when Iliad’s timed offerings from the Flash range have transformed (via a version “Twin”) in stable offers without expiration, in this case the operator has decided to completely close the Flash offer with 150 Giga and far the Iliad Giga 120 offer also comes back for new customersafter that during the availability of the Flash 150 it had been activated only by existing customers through the free offer change.

In this way Iliad Giga 120 at 9.99 euros per month can be subscribed again until further notice by all new customers through all sales channels of the operator: directly online (here is the direct link) on the official website of the operatorthrough the SIMBOX present at the Iliad Store with the assistance of the Iliad employees and the so-called Corner scattered in various points of sale throughout the country.

Furthermore, it is once again the only offer that can be subscribed also with cash payment at the Iliad Pointavailable at affiliated Snaipay points, and through the channel Iliad Expresswhich allows you to buy the SIM also in hypermarkets, supermarkets, consumer electronics stores and bookstores.

The Iliad Giga 120 offer also returns to being the only offer on the market with which it is possible to take advantage of Iliad’s 5G.

Activation costs for new customers and free offer change for existing customers

The cost to purchase a new Iliad SIM in the trio and of 9.99 eurosto which is added the amount of the first monthly advance payment of the offer, equal in this case to 9.99 euros.

The total that i new customers they will have to pay to enter Iliad with the Giga 120 offer is therefore 19.98 euros.

The new Iliad customer will be able to activate a new SIM with or without a simultaneous request for portability of their number from another national operator. It is also possible to activate a new number, then subsequently request MNP from your Iliad customer area.

Iliad allows you to choose to pay renewals automatically with your card or with manual payment (debit on residual credit), from your customer area on the operator’s official website.

The renewal charge is earlier than the day of the renewal itself, as the operator tries to charge its cost in the 24 or 48 hours prior to the actual renewal date. However, the bundle is renewed every effective month.

As mentioned, regarding the already Iliad customers the Giga 120 offer currently remains the only one with which it is possible to make the upgrade through the procedure of free offer change available from 2 September 2021. To change the iliad SIM offer, you can proceed directly from your own Personal Areaon the official website of the operator, by clicking “Offer change” in the section “My offer” of the main menu.

Costs and bundles of Iliad Giga 120

Iliad Giga 120 includes in detail unlimited minutes to all national fixed and mobile numbers, Unlimited SMS Towards all, unlimited calls to some international destinations fixed network and mobile network e 120 Giga of data traffic also valid in 5Gall at the price of 9.99 euros per month.

This offer therefore also includes unlimited minutes from Italy to landline and mobile network numbers in Canada and the USAAnd unlimited minutes from Italy to following foreign landline numbers: Azores, Germany, Andorra, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Bulgaria, China, Cyprus, South Korea, Croatia, Denmark, Spain, Estonia, Finland, France, Gibraltar, Greece, Guadeloupe, Guam, Guernsey, Guyana, Hong Kong, Hungary, Isle of Man, Canary archipelago, India, Ireland, Iceland, Israel, Jersey, Latvia, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Madeira, Malta, Martinique, Mayotte, Norway, New Zealand, Netherlands, Peru, Poland, Portugal, Puerto Rico, Slovakia, Czech Republic, Réunion, Romania, United Kingdom, San Marino, Slovenia, Sweden, Switzerland, Taiwan.

Iliad Giga 120 can also be used in EU and UK roaming (with Iliad included until 31 December 2022, subject to changes) under the same national conditions for minutes and SMS and with a data traffic cap that can be used every month, until 30 June 2022 equal to 7 Giga.

In the event of an extra internet threshold, for the first half of 2022, 0.00305 euros will be paid for each MB of internet consumed. Outside the European Union countries (with Iliad up to 31 December 2022 including the United Kingdom) there are no all-inclusive rates for a fee but only roaming rates based on consumption.

How 5G works with Iliad

The Iliad Giga 120 offer is therefore one of those enabled for navigation on the Iliad’s 5G networklaunched from 22 December 2020, and currently only available in some areas of the first cities covered and using compatible smartphones.

In detail, at the moment the new Iliad network is available in some areas of the following cities: Alessandria, Bari, Bologna, Brescia, Cagliari, Como, Ferrara, Florence, Genoa, La Spezia, Latina, Messina, Milan, Modena, Padua, Perugia, Pesaro, Pescara, Piacenza, Prato, Ravenna, Reggio Calabria, Reggio Emilia, Rome , Turin, Verona And Vicenza.

Iliad stresses that it is working to increase 5G coverage, which will therefore be gradually extended to other cities as well.

The operator allows you to reach theoretical maximum speeds up to 855 Mbps in download and up to 72 Mbps in upload. Iliad always points out that these speeds are achievable “Considering the frequency spectrum available, the maximum expected modulation, the aggregation of all the carriers and a single user scenario in ideal radio conditions”.

More info on the offer

Iliad always includes in its offers, at no additional cost, also i ancillary services Voice mail (at number 401), Call me back (if the answering machine is active), Hotspot, Residual Credit Control (toll free number 400), Visual answering machine, Show caller number, Call waiting (if the number is busy), Consumption control, Block hidden numbers, Speed ​​dials, Call and SMS filter And forwarding to answering machine abroad.

I am excluded premium SMS and premium services, while unlike the original offer, call forwarding to national fixed and mobile numbers is excluded.

With Iliad the call transfer rate is 5 euro cents per minute with billing in 1 cent increments for the first 18 seconds, then 1 euro cent every 12 seconds. Call forwarding to the answering machine is free of charge.

The minutes and SMS of the offer are always unlimited, in compliance with the principles of good faith and fairness. In case of exceeding the data bundle foreseen by your offer, the connection will be automatically blocked.

Iliad customers can change this setting from their customer area, in the section My optionswhere the named entry is present “Unblocking data connection over the traffic included in the package” set to “Not active” by default, with which you can unlock the connection with consequent navigation without slowing down the speed, applying the charge according to consumption (90 euro cents for every 100 megabytes of internet).

In the event of insufficient credit, however, the customer can use the pay-as-you-go tariff plan which provides for a cost of 28 euro cents for every minute of conversation both to landline and mobile networks, 28 euro cents for every SMS and 90 euro cents for every 100 Megabyte of internetwhich correspond to 9 euros for each Giga used.

The cost of each MMS, not included in the offer, is 49 euro cents each. There are no additional fees to use the basic tariff plan Consumption.

When the Iliad customer recharges the sufficient amount, the offer is renewed and will have a new expiry date, one effective month from the last renewal.

