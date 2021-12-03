Iliad Giga 150. How to activate the new 150 giga offer

Iliad launches the new Iliad Giga 150 Flash. A truly incredible and limited time offer. In fact, there are only a few days to activate Iliad Giga 150 Flash. The Iliad tariff proposal expires on 11 January 2022. The new offer can be activated directly on the Iliad.it website, using this link.

Iliad Giga 150 at 9.99 euros, the new Iliad offer in Flash version

150 giga in 5G, minutes and text messages without limits for 9.99 euros per month. Offer as mentioned limited in time but the expiry date concerns, as always, the possibility of activating the proposal. On 11 January 2022 the offer expires and it will no longer be possible to activate it, except of course for extensions. Those who have already activated the 150 gig offer, of course, will continue to use it without problems. As always, Iliad does not make any changes and all the tariffs of the fourth mobile operator are forever, and for real.

Iliad Giga 150 at 9.99 euros is 5G

The € 9.99 offer is 5G. With this rate, you can access the fifth mobile generation available on Iliad’s proprietary network. Without limitations and cap to the network. That said, if you have a slightly older smartphone or if you are not interested in 5G, you can still use the Iliad 150 gig offer on the “classic” 3G and 4G networks.

Switch to Iliad Giga 150

Switching to Iliad Giga 150 is simple and can be done easily online. And of course, the Flash offer is also available at SimBoxes and therefore at all points of sale of the mobile operator. This is the direct link to the Iliad site to join the offer now. To switch to Iliad Giga 150 you will need to pay the first month of subscription, in addition to the cost of the sim which is always € 9.99. So immediately the price of the transition to the Iliad Giga 150 offer is 19.98 euros per month.

Those who have an old offer can switch to Iliad Giga 150

But who already has an offer with Iliad, can switch to this new rate? No, for the moment this possibility is not given. Iliad offers do not change but it is not allowed to make the internal transition to this new “flash” offer. However, it is still possible to switch to the Iliad Giga 120 offer, again at a cost of 9.99 euros / month. So let’s say that Iliad’s flash offer is reserved only for new customers and therefore can only be activated on new Iliad sims.

Is Iliad Giga 150 the best offer on the market?

Without a shadow of a doubt, it is currently the cheapest offer in terms of price and the most generous in terms of gigabytes offered. Also in terms of technology, Iliad Giga 150 is the absolute leader in the market because it is probably the best 5G tariff that can be purchased on the Italian market. Then consider that Iliad does not carry out any caps, i.e. no slowdown in browsing speed, as some low cost brands do.

The Iliad Giga 150 offer is only for new customers

Yes, as mentioned, this is a “flash” offer and like all other “flash” offers, it is aimed at new customers of the operator, on new sims. Obviously, as has already happened previously, several users who will still want to switch to the 150 gig offer will try to take advantage of the legitimate (but perhaps not exactly easy) way of triangulation. That is the transition from Iliad to another mobile operator with the intention of immediately returning to Iliad, precisely with a new sim and with the possibility of activating the Iliad Giga 150 flash offer.

Iliad Giga 150 EU roaming

As always, Iliad offers an additional gig package to be used in international roaming within the EU countries. So, if you are in a country of the European Union, with Iliad you do not pay for data roaming. But up to a given amount of gigabytes, obviously less generous than that provided for data within the Italian borders.

In the specific case of the offer Iliad Giga 150, the expected EU giga are 7. So, in European roaming, you can use 7 giga of internet browsing. This mini package is in addition to the national one. That is 150 gigs in Italy + 7 gigs in Europe.

Iliad Giga 150 after the deadline

Last update of this post: 11.48 am on 3 December 2021

Many of you are asking us. We do not really know what will happen after 11 January 2022, the natural expiry date of this “flash” offer. However, we know that in the recent past, for example with the latest 120 gig offer, the flash offer has then become the standard offer, thus losing the typical expiration date of flashes. But to understand what will happen this time, we will have to wait for the new year, also because on the plate of the Iliad novelties there is fiber, which could at this point make its debut at any moment. Stay tuned to UpGo for more updates.