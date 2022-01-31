Iliad has eaten up all the space created by the tariff distortions of the other telcos. And turned it into gold

The long-postponed day that so many expected (or feared) arrived last week: Iliad has landed in the world of residential fiber connections.

There are two fundamental ingredients of the Iliad recipe, which are the same as the mobile offer: low prices and contractual loyalty. Which means no tariff surprises, prices “forever” not destined to be reshaped after a few months, clear and non-cryptic invoices and so on. In the pot this time Benedetto Levi, CEO of Iliad, wanted to throw even more pepper than usual: on the screen in the room and live, Levi showed specific cases of misadventures that occurred to the customers of the most famous competitors, giving names and surnames. Rents that grow over time without credible reasons, Kafkaesque situations with call center operators who blame other departments for “tariff oddities” as if they were third parties; activations of unsolicited services and so on. All issues that Italian users, unfortunately, know well and that, at least for the mobile lines, for some time now they have condemned us to the uncomfortable position of “tariff migrants”, always in search of new conditions that can mitigate the inconvenience posed by the continuous remodeling. With telcos traditionally much more committed to the acquisition of new customers (often with promises destined to be soon denied) than seduced by the desire to retain current customers. In short, taking the quadrants of Boston Consulting Group too literally, “traditional” telcos seem to have permanently placed acquired customers in the “cash cow” box, to squeeze as hard as I can. A strategy that may have filled the chests with gold doubloons at first, but which opened up a huge space of narration, space readily occupied by Iliad. So much so as to transform the day of the launch of the fiber offer into a sort of “vaffa day” of Grillian memory.

Benedetto Levi, during the launch conference of the fiber offer, also quoted an article from DDAY.it

Iliad is much more than just “convenience”. It gives the feeling of rebelling against the system

If we rewind the tape of a few years to Iliad’s arrival in Italy, we cannot fail to recall the smiles of some competitor, who at the time did not even think so:

that of Iliad was seen only as a low-cost proposal (and implicitly with low performance), destined to occupy a market niche, the poorest and lowest margin, among other things. But they did not understand what was evident to those who looked at things in a more detached way: there was more besides the low price, a much more succulent ingredient. It certainly could not have been the performance excellence or the strength of the network, initially fragile and inevitably linked to the roaming (more or less neutered) of the other operators. The killer ingredient was the most unknown to traditional telcos (or to what they had become over the years): the loyalty pact with customers, a very sharp and hot blade capable of penetrating deep into the customer base of other telcos, transformed into butter by the excesses of their opportunistic strategy.

The response of Tim, Vodafone and his companions was the creation, in some cases even preventive, of the low-cost associated company: Kena, .ho mobile and so on, all brands that played the game of the traditional company’s b-brand. Not to mention, however, that the reputation of traditional telco, beyond what passes on company powerpoints and the pat on the back in the corridors, had been dramatically compromised over the years.

Every unilateral remodeling, every little harassment of the customer, every euro illegally stolen on the basis of a contractual quibble, has destroyed a thin slice of the value and reputation of the brand. Those in traditional telcos who had the “ideas” to scrape together these extra-income from “borderline” commercial actions may have even been rewarded, without considering how much these commercial practices have cost in reputation thrown away. Of course, as long as everyone did this, the counter did not suffer from it: all users experienced jumps between pans and embers and back, all with no results except resignation.

Iliad has somehow blown the bank: he simply talked to people and intercepted this discomfort, giving a clear answer, so much so that in three and a half years it reached 8 and a half million mobile customers and, more importantly, create a real fanbase. The same fanbase whose representation was called to the launch event of the fiber offer and which acted as a real claque with applause and shouts at every announcement. A claque that, however, the competitors would be wrong to underestimate, interpreting it as a simple “scenic artifice”: the enthusiasm of the people (even those at home, who then expressed it on social networks) was sincere. Spontaneous supporters of a telco: it would seem a contradiction in terms. This was Iliad’s great ability, which then corresponds to the great assist made by the other telcos: earning credit where others had done everything to lose it.

Here is how Iliad communicates its fiber offer on the site

Ultimately, the Iliad fiber offer goes well beyond 15.99 per month, which in any case break and displace the market, positioned 10 euros higher. First of all it is a truly (tariff-wise) convergent offer: if you are not an Iliad mobile customer, you should still make a mobile SIM with a basic rate to access the discounted price; but even those who have the SIM of other operators could be tempted to switch everything to Iliad and benefit from the double convenience. But the basic ingredient – we will repeat it to the point of exhaustion – is not the price, which is only an accelerator of popularity and virality. The basic ingredient is the promise of loyalty, of the absence of surprises, of a “forever” which – at least until proven otherwise – is really like that.

The merits of Iliad and the faults of the competitors

Someone found it incorrect or at least “unfair” that during the fiber launch conference, the talented Benedetto Levi explicitly mentioned the competition, even reviewing individual cases, which – from a theoretical point of view – could also be isolated incidents. It may be that Levi has violated borders of non-belligerence that have never been crossed until today, thus raising the tone of the clash. But certainly, while the misadventures of certainly real users flowed on the screen, many recognized each other, attended the presentation nodding: “Oh, finally someone who says it straight and round”. Clear and round, which happens to be the phrase used as the slogan for the launch of the fiber offer: everything comes back.

Of course, they are not all Iliad’s merits: there are serious faults of the other telcos. Even if there have been rare exceptions in the past: let’s think for example of Fastweb which had anticipated the path of total transparency undertaken by Iliad, only to not believe it 100% and switch to a less convincing “The future is you”. But in the vast majority of cases the telcos in recent years have exasperated customers to the point of turning them into real fans of Iliad, even before Iliad arrived, a bit like what happened to Spotify, Netflix and Xiaomi, who had supporters in our country. well before disembarking completely.

Iliad fans are also inclined to forgive some technical disruption to their manager; and even they are ready to become a highly motivated unpaid sales force, which proposes the transition to Iliad with insistence to relatives and friends. The nirvana of any commercial director.

What happens now? Popcorn and a comfortable sofa, there will be twists and turns

The problem now is that for others it is too late to go back: the other telcos would need years to “rebuild a life” and do not have the finances (and not even such patient shareholders) to face the famine of a desert crossing and blame all the costs of repositioning in an area of ​​”loyalty” towards the customer. Iliad for its part will not always have a downhill road: the “revolution” to be such will not have to lose the authenticity of the times of the first barricades: at the first real misstep in the relationship with its customers, many could quickly fall out of love shouting “they are all the same!”. Because it is much more difficult to forgive a lie to those who have won our trust by flaunting the word truth.

The campaign with which Iliad prepared its launch in Italy in 2018.

In short, the plot is that of tragedies, where those who swear by the sword have a good chance of receiving similar treatment at the first distraction. A film to be followed and which, as market observers – we confess – we find very fascinating. This episode ends with a crazy “cliffhanger”: a landslide victory for Iliad with the other giants looking in the mirror and wondering again what happened and what will happen. But it is certainly not the last episode and the serial is still long: popcorn and a comfortable sofa, we will see some good ones.