Iliad, how to give a SIM for Christmas with Iliad Express – MondoMobileWeb.it | Telephony | Offers

Among the distribution channels of Iliad, the fourth Italian mobile network operator, is there Iliad Express, which sells the SIM At Hypermarkets, Supermarkets, Consumer Electronics Store and Bookstore. With this mode the SIM it is not activated immediately and it can also be given to whoever you want.

Iliad Express is one of the most recent distribution channels, made official in January 2021, and as recently announced by the operator this channel is active in more than 2000 points of sale.

In the affiliated physical stores there are no operator’s SIMBOXes (as for the Corners), but in a special section of the store, such as those dedicated to gift card and at recharges, you can find the package with an Iliad SIM inside, that you can buy directly at the cash desk, therefore also with cash payment, without carrying out the activation that you will have to carry out later online.

In this way, you can also decide to buy the Iliad SIM through Iliad Express and give it to whomever you prefer.

The SIM available at Iliad Express points can be purchased by paying a initial cost of 19.98, which includes the cost of activation, the SIM and the first month in advance of the offer.

Those who receive it as a gift can then proceed independently and when he wants upon activation phone card.

On the back of the card red is the QR Code which allows you to know all the contractual conditions of the offer before proceeding with the purchase. Also on the back, there is also a summary of the steps required to activate the SIM.

Where the Iliad Express are located

Between the stores where the channel is present Iliad Express currently there are Conad, Conforama, The Giant, laFeltrinelli, Pam (Panorama), Tigros, Carrefour, Mondadori, Sigma, Snai, To. Market and Todis.

The presence of the operator’s SIM cards in the points of sale of these signs can be verified on the official site, in the section dedicated to points of sale, where the Express are indicated on the map with a black stamp.

How SIM activation works

One time purchased the SIM Iliad, after payment you will receive one receipt with appropriate PIN to use for activate the SIM online, directly through a dedicated page on the official website of the operator.

As mentioned, the Iliad SIM purchased in this way can be activated by anyone, since those who buy it do not have to activate the SIM immediately, so it can also be given to whoever you want, obviously giving the PIN necessary for activation.

To activate the SIM purchased at Iliad Express it will therefore be necessary to go to the dedicated page and at that point enter the PIN code reported on the receipt e the serial ICCID of 19 digits shown on the back of the SIM Iliad.

Later you can proceed with the online registration following the steps indicated, in order to complete the activation of the SIM purchased at Iliad Express points.

Only one offer that can be activated, currently Iliad Flash 150

Please note that through Iliad Express it is possible to subscribe only a specific offer, also with cash payment, It is currently until 11 January 2022 you can only activate Iliad Flash 150.

Iliad Flash 150 (here is the direct link) comprehends unlimited minutes to all national fixed and mobile numbers, unlimited calls to some international destinations landline and mobile network, Unlimited SMS towards all and 150 Giga of data traffic also in 5G, all at the price of 9.99 euros per month.

The operator’s 5G network is currently only available in some areas of the first cities covered and using currently compatible smartphones.

In addition to the Express, the Iliad sales network, which has surpassed the over 3500 points of sale, is also composed of 24 Iliad Store, i.e. the operator’s main stores equipped with SIMBOX and specialized staff, from over 1000 corners, points of sale equipped only with SIMBOXs scattered in the galleries of shopping centers and inside various shops and from over 400 Iliad Point, the channel that allows you to activate a SIM at Snaipay affiliated tobacconists, newsstands and bars.

It should be noted that the corners with Iliad SIMBOXes have recently also been included in 32 smartphone repair centers.

