Iliad is not down, but calls to landlines do not work

Today, January 10, several users are reporting widespread problems with the Iliad network: this is not a widespread down as usually happens, but a rather peculiar problem, outgoing calls to landline numbers do not work.

There are numerous reports on Downdetector but, unlike the usual, there are no problems in the data network or in calls in general: throughout Italy, most users report inefficiencies by trying to call a landline number. In fact, when calling a landline number, a message is received which, erroneously, warns the user that the number is not reachable.