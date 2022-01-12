Tech

Iliad is not down, but calls to landlines do not work

Update 11/01/2022

Today, January 11, the Iliad network seems to have the exact same problem as yesterday, namely the inability to call landline numbers. The reports are progressively growing on Downdetector.

Update January 10, 1pm

Iliad’s problem related to calls has been solved: for completeness, we leave the original article below.

Today, January 10, several users are reporting widespread problems with the Iliad network: this is not a widespread down as usually happens, but a rather peculiar problem, outgoing calls to landline numbers do not work.

There are numerous reports on Downdetector but, unlike the usual, there are no problems in the data network or in calls in general: throughout Italy, most users report inefficiencies by trying to call a landline number. In fact, when calling a landline number, a message is received which, erroneously, warns the user that the number is not reachable.

Occasionally, there are also problems calling specific operators (we have verified inefficiencies in calling Ho Mobile numbers, but probably the problem also concerns phone calls to other operators).

We do not know the cause of the failure and at the moment Iliad has not yet issued any statements on the matter: we will update the article as soon as there will be news.

