Iliad launches an offer for 100% of Vodafone Italia

MILAN – The voices of interest on the part of Iliad for Vodafone in Italy are finding more and more concreteness: according to Bloomberg, the group headed by French entrepreneur Niel has made an offer to purchase 100% of Vodafone Italia. The financial agency reports that it has received confirmation to this effect from Iliad’s CEO, Thomas Reynaud.

The rumors in this sense have been chasing each other for a few weeks, when the Reuters had revealed that the group led in Italy by Benedetto Levi he would have probed Tim’s first rival on the mobile just to start the discussion. Officially both Iliad and Vodafone, in recent days, have preferred do not comment the indiscretions.

Levi himself, who recently launched the fiber offer on Iliard’s fixed line in Italy, preferred to gloss over when asked by saying that the company is proceeding with the growth plan and its roadmap.

According to experts, marriage in Italy would have a great industrial sense, especially in view of a historical change in the competitive framework and in the launch of 5g services: when Tim has separated the network from the services, and all operators will be able to compete on equal terms and at the same rate on the fixed line, have a good commercial network and a large customer base both on the fixed and on the mobile will make the difference. We also need to see what the position of Vodafone may be, which has always focused strongly on Italy and according to some observers it might rather prefer an industrial partnership.

Some analysts have started to do the arithmetic, talking about an operation between 11 and 14 billion euros and they express some doubts about the financial burden to be borne and about the antitrust stumbling block even though everyone agrees that a consolidation would ease the competitive pressure. “Even though results are down due to competitive pressure, we would expect a multiple of 7-8x EV / EBITDA or 11-13 billion” according to Equita analysts. For Banca Akros (9-9.5 billion) and Intermonte much less, also because at a valuation of more than 10 billion it would be more interesting, paradoxically, to take over the service company that will be separated from the Telecom Italia network.

On the stock market, Vodafone fluctuates, after some profit-taking it now earns 0.13 percent, and experts expect that the group led by Nick Read will soon have to comment on the offer received. Tim, who according to analysts’ reasoning could benefit from a consolidation, lost 2.5 per cent. “The operation for Iliad would be financially very demanding and not obvious from an authorization point of view – comment the analysts – even if the European regulator appeared more willing to evaluate the consolidation from 4 to 3 operators, probably in the face of remedies (for example on frequencies) “.

“The consolidation of the sector is the key to coping with the continuing need to support infra investments – points out Mediobanca Securities – and could eventually translate into less competitive market dynamics”. The implementation of sector consolidation is the key to coping with the continuing need to support infra investments, we also point out that consolidation could eventually translate into less competitive market dynamics. For Tim “consolidation would be a positive scenario compared to the status quo because it would reduce competitive pressure (Iliad would have less interest in pursuing very aggressive commercial policies to build a significant market share in the fixed network) even if the scenario in which it was Vodafone (more disciplined player) to buy the assets of Iliad Italia and for Tim the possibility of having an industrial buyer already present in Italy for the retail business (ServiceCo) would disappear “.

Last year, Vodafone generated 5.5 billion in revenues in Italy, 2.1 billion ebitda with 700 million capex. The first half saw revenues of 2.5 billion, an ebitda of 800 million with a market share, in terms of lines, of 17% in fixed broadband (42% for Tim, 15% for Fastweb and 14% for Wind ) and 23% in mobile (26% for Tim, 27% for Wind and 11% for Iliad).