Iliad launches the offer on Vodafone Italia

Iliad comes out on Vodafone Italia and confirms the offer to take over 100% of the company. This was said by the CEO of the French group, Thomas Reynaud at the Bloomberg agency. But without any press release or details.

The company founded by Xavier Niel, after arriving in Italy three years ago and changing the world of mobile telephony with low-cost offers, is now ready to go into the box by buying Vodafone Italia, Tim’s historic rival. The operation, which would change the balance of telecommunications in our country, should however pass a double Italian and European antitrust exam. In fact, it was the European Authority that wanted the fourth operator to enter Italy as a “remedy” for the merger between Wind and Tre. The arrival of Iliad in particular has favored the end user by helping to reduce tariffs and increasing the supply of gigabytes, but has put the accounts of operators under pressure, especially in consideration of the heavy investments for 5G frequencies.

Vodafone did not comment on Iliad’s announced offer which, according to analysts, could be between 11 and 14 billion euros. Some also wonder whether the French company would have to resort to a large debt operation to bear such a burden.

The acquisition of Vodafone Italia for Iliad “would be financially very demanding and not obvious from an authorization point of view – say the Equita analysts – even if now the European Antitrust has appeared more willing to evaluate the consolidation from 4 to 3 operators, to probably facing remedies, for example on frequencies ». According to Mediobanca experts, sector consolidation is the key to meeting investments, since it could translate into less competitive market dynamics. In other words, in an increase in tariffs which, especially in the mobile sector, are lower in Italy than above all in the USA.

On the business front, Italy represents the third largest world market for Vodafone with 12% of the group’s revenues from services (in 2021 equal to 5.5 billion). In our country, Vodafone has a market share of 17% in fixed-line (against 42% of Tim, 15% of Fastweb and 14% of Wind) and 23% in mobile (26% Tim, 27% Wind and 11% Iliad). Together the two operators, Iliad and Vodafone, would have a 37% share in mobile with a total of over 37 million users.

As for market leader Tim, consolidation – again in the opinion of analysts – would be a positive scenario compared to the status quo, because it would reduce competitive pressure even if it would be preferable for Vodafone to play the role of the buyer.

In reality, given that Tim’s new business plan, drawn up by Pietro Labriola, provides for the separation between network and services, many had hypothesized that Iliad would buy the latter, which would flow into ServiceCo. But absorbing 20,000 employees from Tim in addition to customers would be too much for Iliad. Which in Italy only employs about 500 people.