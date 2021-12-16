Iliad, mockery for users: the incredible discovery after the offer

Iliad is offering many advantageous offers to its customers: but the last one has left many users speechless. Let’s find out why

Iliad continues to give incredible offers to its customers, conquering more and more slices of the market in Italy as well. In fact, there are many users who in recent months have chosen to change in favor of French telephone company, which is beginning to “annoy” companies that have operated undisturbed in our country for years.

Quality of service, with increasing coverage in the main cities, and highly competitive costs are bringing sensational results for the Spa created by Xavier Niel in 1990. The numbers to date speak of a real boom towards the new company that surprises customers more and more. Who are struck by the “revolution” that is offered.

In fact, there are no restrictions in promotions, you can top up when you want without any penalties to pay when you decide to interrupt the relationship and not to top up anymore. No charge and maximum costs freedom To all the customers. This is probably the step forward that is making it possible to take a turn in Italy as well.

Iliad, comes the joke for customers. Here because

If on the one hand the offers that Iliad offers to its customers are highly competitive and often beat the competition, there is the latest gimmick of the French company that has angered some users. In fact, a few months ago the promotion of unlimited minutes and SMS a was launched 9.99 euros per month with 120 giga.

Offer subscribed by many customers who have also chosen for this reason to go with the French company, even by activating a SIM at a one-off cost of 9.99 euros. But the “joke” for these users came a few days ago. With what has been called theChristmas offer. Virtually the same option for € 9.99.

With unlimited calls and SMS but with 150 gigabytes per month with expiration in 25 days to activate it. A mockery precisely for those who only a few weeks ago joined the same offer. Apparently there is no possibility now to adjust the gigs of the two offers, with the disappointment of those who joined the previous one.