Iliad, off to young people: 8 million users in Italy

He is the latest addition to the ranks of mobile operators working in Italy, but he has already come a long way than one could imagine. There is talk of the French mobile operator Iliad, which rises to 8 million users in the Belpaese alone.

Half a million more than it had just 6 months ago, in May 2021, when the (important) numbers communicated by the operator itself spoke of 7.5 million active users. And the numbers of which the operator becomes (rightly) big and swells his chest do not stop here.

Numerous among which gods also stand out financial data rather important, which speak of a quarterly turnover of 207 million euros, up by 21% compared to the 3rd quarter of 2020 and by 22.1% compared to the first 9 months of 2021. And it doesn’t end there.

Iliad and the numbers: high, higher and higher.

The mobile operator Iliad also has 8,200 active sites (antennas), with the annual goal of reaching 8,500, 23 flagship stores, 1,500 Simboxes located throughout the territory, over 450 Iliad points, 2,000 Iliad Express.

READ ALSO >>> Illness for Eugenio Finardi: thanks to his Apple Watch!

And again the turnover of the Iliad group for the first 9 months of this year reached 5.63 billion euros, an increase of 34% compared to the same period in 2020, with 40.8 million users throughout Europe, of which 33.7 million mobile users and 7.1 million users for fixed network services.

READ ALSO >>> Bitcoin, the 64 billion dollar process reveals the identity of the creator of the cryptocurrency

And it is precisely the fixed network that is mentioned in the latest press release issued by Iliad: this service has been indicated as the next great milestone of the company operating in the mobile telephone service. Last summer, precisely in August, the first stand dedicated to Iliadbox, a showcase that is already being used in France to promote another internet service, the Freebox, a modem with box Android Tv.

In essence, the press release gives users hope in the announcement of the new one fixed network of Iliad, which the French company had announced in the summer as an outgoing service immediately after the summer. But at the moment nothing has been announced yet and therefore, having seen a press release, one begins to think that perhaps that moment has arrived instead.

For now, however, Iliad has a promotion for mobile devices called GIGA 120: it offers 120 GB of data traffic, even in 5G, unlimited minutes and SMS.