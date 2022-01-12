Iliad offers again GIGA 120 with 120GB of traffic and all unlimited! Here is the price

ILIAD, after the “ bombshell ” offer of the Flash 150 which proposed a bundle never seen before on the operator market with support for the 5G network, he decides to abandon the offer but to keep another interesting and convenient offer active: GIGA 120 which still proposes well 120GB of data per month included in the cost they will even keep you from only 9.99 ??. It is available to everyone (new users and users from all operators) and the offer also includes unlimited minutes and SMS and, like all offers, also the possibility of not having remodulations in the future or even hidden costs.

Iliad GIGA 120: how to have 120GB under a 5G network

How does the new rate work and what are its costs? GIGA 120 has a bundle proposed by Iliad to its users some time ago and replaced only during the Christmas holidays by the Flash 150, now finished. Here it is in one month users will be able to use up to 120GB of traffic data to be exploited even under the new one 5G network in Italy. A novelty above all because the rate is completed with everything that we usually found in the Iliad offers, that is, the minutes of calls and unlimited SMS for the whole month.

The price? Only 9.99 ?? and the rate will always be activated.

GIGA 120

Unlimited Minutes of calls to all national fixed and mobile numbers

of calls to all national fixed and mobile numbers Unlimited SMS Towards all

Towards all 120GB of data traffic under the 5G network (where available) with Hotspot included

of data traffic under the 5G network (where available) with Hotspot included COST: 9.99 ?? per month

WHERE TO ACTIVATE IT: ONLINE or STORE

COST of activation + SIM: 9.99 ??

Clearly the offer allows you to have, during the activation phase, all sorts of related services and we also talk about 7GB of European roaming data traffic but of course also unlimited minutes of calls to international landlines and mobile phones with over 60 fixed destinations in Europe and landlines and mobile in the USA and Canada. In addition to this, there are also the “ Call Me ” services, hotspot but also no connection fee, residual credit check and also the answering machine.

Iliad GIGA 80: here is the other offer at 7.99 ??

There is also the usual Iliad GIGA 80 which allows users to have unlimited everything such as calls and SMS but with the ability to exploit up to 80GB of data traffic. The price? Only 7.99 ?? and this means that this tariff takes the place of the previous GIGA50, however, increasing the data traffic bundle to the full advantage of the user.

GIGA 80

Unlimited Minutes of calls to all national fixed and mobile numbers

of calls to all national fixed and mobile numbers Unlimited SMS Towards all

Towards all 80GB of data traffic under the 5G network (where available) with Hotspot included

of data traffic under the 5G network (where available) with Hotspot included COST: 7.99 ?? per month

WHERE TO ACTIVATE IT: ONLINE or SHOP

COST of activation + SIM: 9.99 ??

ILIAD: the other offers

Next to this the Voice-only offer is proposed which allows you to have unlimited calls but practically without data for internet browsing. Here is specifically what it provides:

VOICE

Unlimited Minutes of calls to all national fixed and mobile numbers

of calls to all national fixed and mobile numbers Unlimited SMS Towards all

Towards all 40MB of data traffic under 4G network with Hotspot included

of data traffic under 4G network with Hotspot included COST: 4.99 ?? per month

WHERE TO ACTIVATE IT: ONLINE or STORE

COST of activation + SIM: 9.99 ??

But alongside these two offers, Iliad still offers the old Giga 40 and the Giga 50 which, although not visible on the website directly, can still be activated.

