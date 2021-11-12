Iliad, old customers will have to do without this tariff change

Bad news for many Iliad customers who find themselves having to deal with a bitter surprise. Here’s what you need to know about it.

More and more people, also thanks to the impact of Covid on our lives, decide to communicate with friends and relatives thanks to the various services made available by new technologies. It is therefore not surprising that in this context there is an increasingly massive use of smartphone. Thanks to the latter, in fact, we have the possibility to call, send text messages or simply surf the internet, send emails, use social networks and much more.

In this context, an important role is played by telephone operators, always ready to beat the competition with incredible offers. It is a clear example of this Iliad, which over time has managed to establish itself in the sector. Regarding the French manager, however, bad news arrives for many customers, who find themselves having to deal with an amara surprise. Here’s what you need to know about it.

Iliad, a bitter surprise for the most loyal customers: keep an eye on the bond

Now within everyone’s reach, so much so that even cases of smartphone addiction, these devices can often lead to having to deal with bitter surprises. Unfortunately, some customers know this well Iliad who have to do without an offer. But what is going on?

Well, as known, the French operator offers the possibility to new customers to activate a rechargeable very convenient thanks to the promotion Giga 120. The latter allows you to get unlimited phone calls and text messages and 120 Giga for navigation, all at a price equal to 9.99 euros per month. An undoubtedly advantageous offer, so much so that many of the operator’s customers would have liked to do the rate change. In fact, the operator offers the possibility to change the offer.

READ ALSO >>> Iliad beats Tim, historic overtaking: the figure that no one expected

Many users, however, have encountered difficulties in this regard. This is because we are witnessing a squeeze correspondence between the SIM and the promotion choice during activation. A sort of bond, therefore, which brings with it consequences. Those who want to switch to the new rate, in fact, should make a new subscription, then activate a new phone number.