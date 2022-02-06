Iliad, permanently delete these offers: twist!

Twist for Iliad, with the operator who has decided to permanently eliminate some of its offers: all the details.

There is never a shortage of news in the Iliad world, with the operator who has decided to remove some of its most requested offers from the market. So let’s see which tariff plans will no longer be available on the market.

Among the best telephone operators on the market, to date, we find without a shadow of a doubt Iliad. In fact, its mobile offers are always among the most requested in the telephony sector. Despite this, however, the company had to revise some of its offers, thus canceling some of these from the market.

A real blow to those interested. Despite this, to date, the company of French origin has proved to be a real turning point in the market, given that today it is able to compete with giants in the sector such as Vodafone, Tim and WindTre. Periodically the red operator renews his offers and eliminates others instead. So let’s go and see them all the offers that have been eliminated from the available tariff plans.

Iliad, all the offers that will no longer be available: what they are

Everyone is aware of the very advantageous offer Iliad Giga 120 GB, which gives those who choose it the greatest quantity of Giga among all the offers on the market. Its price is 9.99 euros per month, in full line with what they offer Tim And Vodafone.

While, on the other hand, another highly appreciated offer is ready to go away Giga 80, from the cost of 7.99 euros per month. In addition there is also another offer that can offer GB 40 to 6.99 euros per month and theVoice offer without GB. There are therefore many such packages sent into retirement by the telephone company, which will no longer make the subscription available.

Whereas Iliad has decided to promote some Flash offers such as: Flash 150 at 9.99 euros per month which, however, can be activated for at least a couple of weeks. While the so-called GB 50 which has been replaced by GB 80 with whom he shared the monthly cost of 7.99 euros per month. Finally, the last offer that can no longer be activated is Flash 100 5G to 9.99 per month.