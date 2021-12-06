Iliad, possible changes: watch out for the ‘hidden’ clause

Iliad is one of the best known operators in the telephony sector. However, attention must be paid to possible changes. Let’s find out what it is

Iliad has established itself in recent years as one of the leading telephone service operators. Its structure has made it possible to involve hundreds of thousands of people who have switched to this operator. Primarily with a series of unprecedented offers. In particular with regard to the services of Internet connection which, combined with the decidedly low price, have become the driving force of the company.

Like all contracts, however, attention must be paid to all aspects. This is a valid advice not only for Iliad but for all companies. In the specific case we refer Article 9 of the contract. So let’s find out which clause to pay attention to. In most cases we sign without realizing that we are forever bonding with the telephone operator.

Iliad: watch out for possible changes

The possible changes regarding the Iliad contract are set out in article 9. This provides that the company reserves the right to right to make changes to the contract himself, including in this discourse also that concerning economic conditions. It must be made clear that they are excluding offers to which the “Forever”.

The reasons why changes in the economic conditions of an Iliad contract may be necessary, as for the others, can be many. The most common are related to technical requirements, economic And organizational.

Article 9 specifies that Iliad’s contractual amendments will become effective after 30 days from the date in which they were communicated to the user who, within the same term, will be able to withdraw from the contract. In case of failure to communicate the withdrawal within the aforementioned term, the contractual changes will be considered accepted by the user.